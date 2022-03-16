Report: Broncos sign offensive tackle Tom Compton

According to The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran, the Denver Broncos are planning to sign former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, Tom Compton.

Per source, #Broncos planning to sign San Francisco OL Tom Compton to a one-year deal. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) March 17, 2022

Compton is a 6’6, 315lb veteran who has played in 9 NFL seasons with a total of six NFL teams during his time in the NFL. The past two seasons he has played for Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco and started a total of 10 games at right tackle for them. This included the second half of the 2021 season as well as the three postseason games the 49ers played in. Overall, he has 44 career starts under his belt

What he does best is run blocking. He was graded as one of the best run-blocking tackles in the league last according to Pro Football Focus. They had him ranked second, only behind his teammate Trent Williams who had the top grade. However, he does struggle in the pass blocking department some. PFF gave him the same pass-blocking grade that they gave to Bobby Massie last season.

The connection to Butch Barry, who served as the 49ers' assistant offensive line coach last season, likely helped bring Compton to Denver. Also, his experience in a west coast zone-blocking offense also made him a logical choice to be signed to the team to add depth to the offensive tackle position.

I am not sure if he is being brought in to be the starter at right tackle, but it appears he will at least compete for it currently. We’re likely heading down the road of seeing a Training Camp competition between Compton, Calvin Anderson, and likely a rookie who will be added sometime on day two during the 2022 NFL Draft.