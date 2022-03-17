Busting the myths about Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Russell Wilson is officially a member of the Denver Broncos, but questions remain. How will the future Hall of Famer fit in the Nathaniel Hackett offense? Does he limit what the Broncos can do? What does he mean for the rest of the Broncos’ roster? How much does the 33-year-old have left in the tank?

To answer those questions and so much more I asked Tim Jenkins to join me for this week’s Cover 2 Broncos. Jenkins is a quarterback coach and NFL analyst who’s spent the last two seasons breaking down the Broncos’ offense. You owe it to yourself to check out Jenkins’ video below where he takes a look at the overlap between Wilson’s ‘21 offense and what Nathaniel Hackett will implement in Denver.

This was actually the first time we had a chance to speak at length since Hackett was hired to be the Broncos head coach, so I wanted to pick Jenkins brain on the systems at length. Technically speaking, Hackett’s offense is a West Coast system just like Pat Shurmur’s was and Shane Waldron’s is. Where are the similarities? Where are are they different?

One thing I really wanted to chat with Jenkins about is the various narratives and critiques of Russell Wilson and the trade since it occurred.

Fact or Fiction?

“The Broncos traded the farm for the 3rd best QB in the AFC West” “Russell Wilson doesn’t throw over the middle and it’ll limit the offense.” “Russell Wilson struggles against 2-high coverages” “Every offense becomes the Russell Wilson offense, and it’s extremely boom/bust.” “Russell Wilson is on the decline.”

Russell Wilson Can Make the Broncos Super Bowl Contenders—If He Evolves - The Ringer

The Packers’ solution for Rodgers won’t be the Broncos’ solution for Wilson. Footwork, timing, and rhythm—Wilson simply doesn’t rely on these traits the way Rodgers does. When Rodgers is at his best, he manages the pocket with brisk footwork, working through his entire progression at the speed of light, and he’s deadly accurate in the face of pressure. When Stafford was at his best in Los Angeles, the Rams spread the field out to create throwing lanes; Stafford was hammering tight-window throws at high velocity, and could throw his talented receivers open with his trust and accuracy. When Russ is at his best, he doesn’t look like either of those players.

Russell Wilson isn’t prime Mr. Unlimited anymore: How the Broncos can help him – The Athletic

One of Wilson’s biggest shortcomings and one that many shorter quarterbacks share (Wilson is listed at 5-11) is the inability to consistently use the short to intermediate middle of the field. When the pocket is muddy, it could become difficult for them to see that area of the field. The Seahawks rarely called plays to this area of the field even though a feature from Sean McVay’s offense, which Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron runs, attacks it.

The other big question I wanted to explore with Jenkins is how the Broncos build their roster going forward. There is no doubt they now find themselves in a Super Bowl window. What does Paton need to do to make the most of it?

What position groups still need attention?

The Broncos receivers “disappeared” for a big stretch of last year around the time Bridgewater hit a wall. How do their their roles change in a Wilson offense?

Most NFL teams bring four passers to training camp, so we know competition for Brett Rypien is on the way. Should it be a rookie or veteran? Both?

Is it realistic to call the Broncos “Super Bowl contenders?”