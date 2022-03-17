Russell Wilson gear are now available for Broncos Country

Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos.

It’s official.

It’s real.

And now BreakingT is stepping up with new Wilson shirts and hoodies for Broncos Country to wear the moment.

As you can see in the image, there are multiple options and colors to choose from. And this is just the beginning.

This is a time to celebrate since the Broncos got an elite, franchise quarterback. It’s been six years in the making, though it feels so much longer than that. But right now, after the introductory news conference, the excitement is off the charts and the last years are shelved in the recesses of our minds to never be thought about again.

There is still a lot of work in front of this team and nothing is guaranteed, but the biggest hurdle has finally been cleared in getting a game-changing quarterback.

The road back to relevancy is here.

The goal for this franchise of competing and winning Super Bowls has returned.

Wilson is a member of the Broncos and fans can show off their pride with these new shirts and hoodies.