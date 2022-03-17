Denver reportedly looking to add a CB ‘soon’ in free agency

The Broncos have done a pretty good job attacking their defensive front so far in free agency. Signing a couple of outstanding players in EDGE Randy Gregory and DT DJ Jones provides a boost to their defensive line the team didn’t have last year, and the return of LB Josey Jewell shores up their linebacker room for this season.

Now reportedly the Broncos are switching to attacking their secondary. It’s been thought that the Broncos were switching to more 5/6 DB looks this season. With every nickel corner hitting free agency, that’s been a hole not addressed so far by the team in the opening days of free agency.

However, that may be getting fixed in the coming days. KOA Insider Benjamin Allbright said Wednesday evening that a CB is incoming “soon”.

Tonight no. CB incoming soon. https://t.co/Y8Y26uaMQW — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 17, 2022

Who could this be?

If the Broncos were looking at nickel options, players like Nate Hairston, K’Waun Williams, Chandon Sullivan, Mackensie Alexander, Chris Harris Jr, and Tre Herndon are all available as of the time of this writing, and all would fit in Ejiro Evero’s scheme.

If the team were looking at a more outside corner type, players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Fabian Moreau, Rasul Douglas, and Steven Nelson are all currently available as well.

The return of players like Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller can’t be ruled out, but I personally find it unlikely at this stage.

It’s encouraging to see the Broncos try and attack holes on the team in free agency to really allow themselves to handle the draft well and not become pigeonholed into a certain player or position. We’ll find out in the coming days who this corner is, but for now, I can applaud Denver’s approach to free agency so far.

Horse Tracks

Praising coach Nathaniel Hackett and several young players on the team, new QB Russell Wilson gushed about landing in Denver and his excitement moving forward.

Future Hall-of-Famer and former Bronco Von Miller signed an enormous deal with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The pass rusher’s contract includes $51.5M guaranteed.

Shortly after being traded to the Broncos, Russell Wilson’s impact in the community is already underway and being felt everywhere. He and his wife Ciara were spotted at the children’s hospital, helping to brighten and encourage them through their stay.