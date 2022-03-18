Jones expects ‘complete dominance’ from the Evero defense

New Broncos’ defensive lineman DJ Jones came for Russell Wilson and stayed for Ejiro Evero’s defense of complete dominance up front.

“Russell Wilson was a big part of the reason I came here,” the former Niner said in his introductory presser Thursday. “Like I said, playing against him for five years, just chasing him around, making a few plays on him—but he did more than I did against him. I know what he’s capable of, and I’m excited that he’s my quarterback.”

But having dinner with Evero confirmed for Jones that the new D-coordinator was going to bring the fire.

“Dominance—I expect complete dominance,” Jones said of the expectation for the 2022 Broncos’ defense. “Be able to stop the run and then have some fun after that. On third down, we’ll get to the quarterback. On early downs, we’ll stop the run. So that’s what I’ve seen and that’s what I expect. I love [Elviro] already.”

As a powerhouse run stopper, having amassed 62 tackles that included 12 for a loss, Jones can also hold his own when it comes to getting to the QB - three sacks, two forced fumbles last season. So if Evero’s defensive approach stays with that mindset, Jones will fit it like a glove.

“I like to attack the ball, wherever it is,” he said. “That’s something that was instilled in me from an early age and stuck with me forever. I just like to make plays all over the field.”

But back to that Russell Wilson thing. We’ll go ahead and call it what it is - the Russell Wilson Effect.

Just ask Von Miller - and every other game-wrecking defender - championship defenses need to be paired with winning quarterbacks for the ultimate prize.

Jones knows this. And he knows how successful Wilson is.

“Stability is everything, especially playing against a guy like ‘Russ’ - knowing his tendencies, knowing that he’s going to give you his all every game. It’s a lot on the line,” Jones said. “So when I knew he was the quarterback, I didn’t flinch. I wanted to be here from the jump.”

Jones pointed to “the culture” in Denver and claimed that was the first thing that got his attention to consider Denver.

“We had a lot of love from teams, but I felt like this was home from the jump—especially when they made the move on ‘Russ’,” Jones said. “I knew it was somewhere I wanted to be. I want to win immediately. That’s what they’re doing here. That’s what we are doing here.”

“It was the culture, before ‘Russ,’” Jones added. “We’re going to turn this into a winning culture again. This organization is top tier. I’m just excited to be here.”

Yep, the Russell Wilson Effect.

Broncos News

The Denver Broncos Traded For Russell Wilson To End Their QB Merry-Go-Round | FiveThirtyEight

In a week rife with quarterback dealings, Tuesday’s news that the Denver Broncos were acquiring Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks for a packa…

Russell Wilson Can Make the Broncos Super Bowl Contenders—If He Evolves - The Ringer

If you ask the Broncos, they’ve wanted to trade for Wilson all along. (Ignore the fact that Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left the market about two hours before the Wilson trade was announced.) While Wilson isn’t the back-to-back league MVP, he’s still a darn good player in his own right—one with whom the Broncos hope to win a Super Bowl.

The Neutral Zone (Ep. 203): Top takeaways from Russell Wilson's first day as Broncos QB

On this episode on "The Neutral Zone," Phil Milani and Aric DiLalla dive into all angles of the Broncos' blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. They start by chatting about Wilson's desire to play 10-12 more years and where that would leave him among the g

Broncos extend right of first refusal tender to OLB Malik Reed

The Broncos have made another move to bolster their pass rush.

Tim Patrick says 'sky's the limit' now with Russ Wilson

Wide receiver Tim Patrick shares his reaction to Russell Wilson becoming a Denver Bronco, his thoughts on the potential of this team and more.

Drew Lock's First Statement Post-Trade Snubs Denver Broncos, Patronizes Seattle Seahawks Fans - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Drew Lock finally went on the record since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Seattle and Russell Wilson to Denver.

NFL News

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

Seattle cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.

Bills release WR Cole Beasley after three seasons

Buffalo released veteran wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The team soon announced the news. The Bills had allowed Beasley to seek a trade earlier this offseason.

Mitchell Trubisky looking forward to earning starting QB job with Steelers: 'You expect competition'

Mitchell Trubisky﻿ joins the Steelers with a chance to win a starting job and rehab his career. "This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said Thursday during his introductory press conference.

Za'Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains a free agent

Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore, after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens and remains a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade; Cleveland has no plans to trade QB

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Mayfield's request comes after the Browns made a trade offer to the Houston Texans for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.

Eagles making progress on deal to bring DL Fletcher Cox back

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Cox and the Eagles have made progress on a deal to bring the defensive lineman back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening -- hours after news of Cox's release.

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract.