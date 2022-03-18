Report: Broncos sign QB Josh Johnson

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Denver Broncos have signed Journey-man quarterback Josh Johnson to serve as the backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson.

Josh Johnson is signing with the Denver Broncos, making this the 14th different NFL franchise he's signed a contract with.



He's now played for nearly half the league. https://t.co/wqyGjNuEdx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

Johnson has played for a total of 13 NFL franchises before signing with the Denver Broncos and has appeared in four different leagues as well.

The NFL teams he has played for include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, the Houston Texans, and now the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos needed a backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson after they traded away 2021 backup Drew Lock in the trade to acquire Wilson. Also, with Teddy Bridgewater signing with the Miami Dolphins, that left just Brett Rypien as the remaining quarterback on the roster. Now, Johnson will look to compete with Rypien and likely a rookie for that backup quarterback spot.

With that said, Russell Wilson has been the definition of durable throughout his career. His first time missing a game was this past season when he suffered a mallet finger that sidelined him a handful of games. Outside of that, he has been very durable throughout his 10-year NFL career. Hopefully, that continues and we just see Johnson during the preseason and in late game duties where the Broncos are blowing out the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders.

The Broncos freed up cap space but it’s safe to assume that it wasn’t for this move. More moves are likely coming.