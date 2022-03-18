 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Broncos free agency tracker

Report: Broncos are signing linebacker Alex Singleton

Broncos add to their linebacker and special teams depth.

By Scotty Payne
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Denver Broncos are signing former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and special team captain Alex Singleton.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it’s a one-year deal for $1.1 million dollars that is fully guaranteed.

Alex Singleton is a 6’2”, 240-pound linebacker who was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the Eagles leading tackler this past season, but they decided to move on despite that.

During his past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played in 42 games and started in 19 of them, totaling 262 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 pass deflections, 9 tackles for a loss, 9 quarterback hits, and 1 forced fumble. This past season, he totaled 137 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 2 quarterback hits

I am not sure if Singleton will start over Baron Browning, but he at least gives the team a special teams captain who can be a productive player if called on to start.

