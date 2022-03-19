Can the Broncos make the playoffs out of a loaded AFC?

It still seems surreal that the Denver Broncos were able to trade for Russell Wilson to solve their longstanding quarterback conundrum. There’s little doubt Nathaniel Hackett’s offense should be a massive improvement over what we saw from Pat Shurmur the last two seasons.

What remains in question is how much the acquisition helped their chances in the AFC West, where every rival seemed to take aim at the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver was busy signing D.J. Jones and Randy Gregory as the Los Angeles Chargers loaded up for bear with Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, and Sebastian Joseph-Day. Not to be outdone, the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to a roster that had the Bengals on the hopes in last year’s playoffs.

While the West waged a bidding war for various free agents the rest of the AFC also found ways to improve. on Miller left the Super Bowl champion Rams to sign with the Buffalo Bills in the East. Jacksonville handed out historic contracts in an effort to compete in the South. Deshaun Watson made waves around the league when he chose the Cleveland Browns over suitors in the NFC. Meanwhile the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to upgrade on Ben Roethlisberger as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals added help to their offensive line.

One week into the NFL’s free agency period, I thought it a good time to overreact. The West already looks like the best division I’ve ever seen during my time covering the league. It’s also pretty obvious why Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers now: from top to bottom the AFC is simply miles ahead of the lesser conference. I also wanted to see where the rest of Mile High Report landed on the last week, so I decided to ask.

Who do you currently have as playoff teams out of the AFC?

West: Chargers North: Ravens East: Bills South: Titans 5th seed: Chiefs 6th seed: Broncos 7th seed: Browns

- Joe Rowles

West: Broncos North: Bengals East: Bills South: Titans 5th seed: Chiefs 6th seed: Chargers 7th seed: Ravens

- Jeff Essary

West: Chiefs North: Ravens East: Bills South: Colts 5th seed: Broncos 6th seed: Chargers 7th seed: Bengals

- Scotty Payne

West: Chiefs North: Ravens East: Bills South: Colts 5th seed: Broncos 6th seed: Raiders 7th seed: Bengals

- Tim Lynch

West: Chiefs North: Ravens East: Bills South: Colts 5th seed: Broncos 6th seed: Bengals 7th seed: Chargers

- Ian St. Clair

West: Chiefs North: Bengals East: Bills South: Titans 5th seed: Broncos 6th seed: Ravens 7th seed: Chargers

- Adam Malnati

What do you think Mile High Report? Let us know in the comments.