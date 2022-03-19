Report: Broncos to visit with free agent safety J.R. Reed

According to 9New’s Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are going to meet with former Rams and Giants safety J.R. Reed.

Reed is a 6’1”, 194lb safety who went undrafted during the 2020 NFL Draft signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t make the team after camp and soon signed on to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. This is where he worked with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He was off and on the Rams roster before being signed off the practice squad by the New York Giants. He played in a total of eight games for the Giants this past year and recorded just 5 tackles.

This seems like a cheap, veteran minimum potential contract who is getting a shot because of his familiarity with the Broncos defensive coordinator.

If signed, he would join a Broncos safety group that has Pro Bowl starter Justin Simmons returning but has questions after that. 2021 rookie Caden Sterns looks to the other starter at safety currently after a promising rookie campaign, but things can change there. After that, you have P.J. Locke who was brought in by the previous coaching staff, and 2021 rookie Jamar Johnson who could be on the roster bubble after a disappointing rookie year.

Reed has not signed and it’s just a visit, but it appears the Broncos want to add to their safety depth as we move through free agency.