Russell Wilson serves up hope to starved Broncos franchise, fanbase

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Russell Wilson, quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

Man, that feels good to say, doesn’t it?

There’s been a lot of consternation over the last six years in Broncos Country. There’s been a lot of shaking trees, digging in mines, and looking under couch cushions to find a franchise quarterback. To no avail. It’s hard to find an elite, franchise quarterback. Even when the guy leading the search was an elite, franchise quarterback.

But the Broncos have one. Again.

And it still doesn’t feel real.

Wilson is now on a list with John Elway and Peyton Manning. If all goes according to plan, that’s a helluva list of quarterbacks to play for this franchise. Yes, Wilson and Denver need to win games. The Broncos need to finally beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But this truly is the first step.

Denver won seven games in 2021, including a four-game losing streak to end the season. One would think Wilson is at least worth three to four wins (if not more) for the Broncos.

There are still a lot of unknowns. Denver plays in the best division in football, arguably one of the best ever. For this franchise to get back to competing for championships, it’ll take a lot of work and a little bit of luck.

The good news is the Broncos have the quarterback to lead them there.

As Nathaniel Hackett said at Wilson’s introductory news conference earlier this week, voiced by all of Broncos Country:

“Wow! C’mon, y’all. Russell Wilson. Holy sh ...!”

Hope is a dangerous thing, but it’s nice to feel it again.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. After the Russell Wilson trade, we discuss what’s next for the Broncos in NFL free agency.

oined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for his weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. After the Russell Wilson trade, the guys discuss what's next for the Broncos in NFL free agency.

Broncos News

Russell Wilson shirts now available for Broncos Country - Mile High Report

Now that the Russell Wilson trade is official, Broncos fans can celebrate with new shirts and hoodies.

Sacco Sez: The Broncos are back

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson, its place in franchise and league history and what it means for the team.

Randy Gregory addresses his past troubles | 9news.com

New Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory addressed his troubled past with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gregory chooses Broncos because he felt 'valued, wanted'

The Broncos officially signed Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70-million contract with $28 million guaranteed. He is a dynamic pass rusher, and in the 12 games he played last season the Cowboys had more takeaways (17) than touchdowns allowed (14).

Denver Broncos' NFL free-agent signings 2022: Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones bolster defense - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

A quick look at every free-agent deal for the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Russell Wilson's Broncos Jersey Is NFL's Top Seller, Beats Tom Brady's

TMZ Sports has learned Russell Wilson's Broncos jersey has now supplanted Tom Brady's Buccaneers uni as the NFL's top-seller this week.

NFL News

John Clayton, longtime NFL reporter and radio host, dies at 67

John Clayton, one of the country's foremost NFL insiders who covered the league to great depths during a 20-plus-year career at ESPN, died Friday, his family said. He was 67.

NFL confirms investigation of "serious allegations" against Deshaun Watson continues - ProFootballTalk

The NFL confirmed it continues its investigation into Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions, and it still could suspend the three-time Pro Bowler.

Deshaun Watson’s massive deal is a repugnant black eye for the NFL

Deshaun Watson got his massive contract from the Cleveland Browns. What this tells us about the NFL is a troublesome truth we already knew.

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top talents in the 2022 NFL Draft, is facing a long road to recovery after suffering an Achilles tear during his pro-day workout on Friday.