Su’a Cravens slams former Broncos HC Vic Fangio on Twitter

Let the official record show that former Denver Broncos Vic Fangio won just 19 games and lost 30. He never sniffed the playoffs. He will be remembered for an inability to to make in-game adjustments, terrible quarterbacks, and the offensive imagination of an overripe eggplant. Former OLB Su’a Cravens opened up on Twitter on Sunday to share with Broncos Country how he remembers Vic Fangio.

I miss Denver so much. Wish I didn’t keep tearing my damn meniscus. I’d get my knee drained once a week just to show I was committed to be on the field. Didn’t help Vic went out his way to dislike me either lol but that’s life. I’m living vicariously through @jsimms1119 now ‍♂️ — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

Cravens came to Denver in 2018 via trade with Washington. Early in the season he was placed on injured reserve, but was activated in early November and played out the rest of that season. He was cut prior to the start of the 2019 season. Broncos Country had high expectations for Cravens, but injury, and apparently a cranky Vic Fangio had the final word on that.

Well unfortunately I was fired out of a preconceived judgement made by someone who decided not to like me prior to ever meeting me. No matter what I did, it wasn’t going to be good enough and if I made the slightest mistake it was magnified 100x over. Can’t control that — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 21, 2022

Messed up part is when I got cut they asked me if I wanted to meet with Vic. I said yes and waited outside his door. I knocked and waited for 10 mins . He was inside and chose not to meet with me. Imagine if I stormed out and caused a scene. It would’ve made headlines. “Cancer” — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

Character is how one man treats another, especially when they don’t get along. If you’re going to end a man’s employment, the least you can do is look him in the eye and tell him yourself. Dealing with issues by hiding in your office is pretty low.

This just the tip of the iceberg lol I got countless stories of Vic that Justin, Bryce, Kareem, basically every DB will tell you are 100% true. If I’m lying I’m dying. I lowkey want to host a podcast episode where I tell these stories with my boy @jsimms1119 as a guest. SHEESH! — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

The comfort Cravens has saying he can back all of it up with live witnesses suggests that, not only did this happen, it was egregious enough to be seen by anyone and everyone.

ima witness lol — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 20, 2022

Either Vic didn’t know what he was doing or, from the sound of it, he just didn’t like Cravens and was content to openly lie about it.

I was told Vic didn’t run Dime Linebacker packages and I needed to make the team as a real safety because they don’t do hybrid positions. He cut me then proceeded to bring in 3 different players that only played DIME LINEBACKER his agenda was to get rid of me no matter what ! https://t.co/dLc16XhRdZ — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

There is no worse feeling that working for someone who is doing everything in their power to get rid of you. I can only imagine how that feels on an NFL level where your skills are your body and mind.

Man I’ll say this, first day of OTAs me and JSims were talkin bout religion during warmups. Vic walked up only to me and said “talk football or shut up Su’a” and walked away from me I looked at Justin and said, yup I’m definitely gettin cut lmao IT WAS THE FIRST OTA WORKOUT!! https://t.co/31h9GNM2bY — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

Normally the day after we have a team cut up of all the highlights from the last practice. Team meeting we’d cheer for guys who made plays during team or 1on1 periods. I had a practice where I had 2 INTs & 2 sacks and Vic decided not to make a cut up for the defense that day — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

I’m telling you!! Lol funniest part is after we broke the meeting and he said no defensive cut up, I turn my head left and spot Justin looking at me like this hahahaha I couldn’t help but laugh. I’d do my fingers like scissors to him and he’d tell me to chill but I knew — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

The Broncos were not winners under Vic Fangio. They were not competitors. When it comes to these kinds of stories, there are always two sides.

Lowkey hoping Vic tries to deny any of these stories if he even knows what Twitter is I swear to G O D I will go ham and have current and former Broncos confirm every single thing I’ve said. I have no leg in this race. My career is over, but I’ll be damned if this BS continues — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

Winning would have offered a benefit of the doubt that many Broncos fans would use to rebut what seems like nothing more than a schoolyard vendetta. However, teams that lose on the field have do so because of many issues. Certainly more issues than those associated with just one player.

Yes he didn’t like Drew the moment he came out to practice with a visor and a shooter sleeve on you could see how irritated he was that Drew had a personality. — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

When it comes to Vic Fangio’s tenure in Denver, he will be remembered right up there with the ineffective and forgettable coaches of the mid-1960’s. The stories that Su’a Craven’s tells slots him in the petulant company of Josh McDaniels. I hope that Craven’s continues to tell his story (perhaps on Mile High Report’s Something Something Broncos podacast?) so that others who are mistreated in such ways can share theirs.

Or, if this is all made up, let’s hear what Vic Fangio has to say. Su’a Craven’s claims are pretty detailed and are echoed by many whom Broncos Country respects and reveres. There’s more to this story. Let’s hear it.

