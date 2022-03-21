Broncos agree to terms with safety J.R. Reed

According to the Denver Broncos, they have agreed to terms with former Rams and Giants safety, J.R. Reed. It was reported over the weekend that Reed would visit with the Broncos sometime soon and that visit ended with a contract signing.

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, this is a one-year deal between the two sides.

Reed is a 6’1”, 194lb safety who went undrafted during the 2020 NFL Draft signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t make the team after camp and soon signed on to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. This is where he worked with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He was off and on the Rams roster before being signed off the practice squad by the New York Giants. He played in a total of eight games for the Giants this past year and recorded just 5 tackles.

Another factor here is Reed’s special team play. According to DNVR’s Andrew Mason, he played a total of 117 special teams snaps for the Rams the past two seasons. So he has familiarity with now Broncos defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero who served as the Rams defensive backs coach and Dwayne Stokes who was a special teams assistant and is now the Broncos special teams coach.

This seems like a cheap, veteran minimum potential contract who is getting a shot because of his familiarity with the Broncos defensive coordinator and special teams coach.

He now joins a Broncos safety group that has Pro Bowl starter Justin Simmons returning but has questions after that. 2021 rookie Caden Sterns looks to the other starter at safety currently after a promising rookie campaign, but things can change there. After that, you have P.J. Locke who was brought in by the previous coaching staff, and 2021 rookie Jamar Johnson who could be on the roster bubble after a disappointing rookie year.

These types of moves make sense with a new coaching staff coming in. A lot of these bubble players were brought in for Vic Fangio’s defense and his coaches and now the new staff is bringing in their guys. It’s not a flashy signing, but something I think we will continue to see as we move through the offseason.