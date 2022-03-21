 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Broncos free agency tracker

Filed under:

Report: Broncos to meet with right tackle Brandon Shell

Shell could be the Broncos next RT.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos are expected to host free agent right tackle Brandon Shell for a visit in the coming days. The hope is that they can come to an agreement and sign Shell after this meeting.

Shell, a former Seattle Seahawk right tackle, is listed at 6’5”, 324 pounds, and has six years of experience in the NFL. He spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets and then played a total of 21 games the past two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. I would imagine the Broncos have Russell Wilson's approval if they are bringing in Shell, a former Seahawk into Denver with him

The Broncos, as we know, are in need of a right tackle. They did sign Tom Compton already, but he’s most likely a versatile reserve, and returner Calvin Anderson is likely best used as a swing tackle. Shell isn’t the sexiest of tackles on the free-agent market, but he would be a solid addition to the Broncos' offensive line.

I wouldn’t hate this move by the Broncos. Shell has been a solid player and apparently has a good relationship with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, so why not? This would also solve another hole on the roster and likely eliminate tackle as an immediate need during the 2022 NFL Draft

It sounds like the signing is a foregone conclusion, so expect the news of this signing likely to drop within the next few days.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...