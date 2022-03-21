Report: Broncos to meet with right tackle Brandon Shell

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos are expected to host free agent right tackle Brandon Shell for a visit in the coming days. The hope is that they can come to an agreement and sign Shell after this meeting.

Broncos are hosting Seahawks free agent offensive tackle Brandon Shell, a starter at right tackle last two seasons, for a visit on Tuesday, per a league source. If all goes well, this could lead to a deal and reuniting with Russell Wilson #Broncos — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2022

Shell, a former Seattle Seahawk right tackle, is listed at 6’5”, 324 pounds, and has six years of experience in the NFL. He spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets and then played a total of 21 games the past two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. I would imagine the Broncos have Russell Wilson's approval if they are bringing in Shell, a former Seahawk into Denver with him

The Broncos, as we know, are in need of a right tackle. They did sign Tom Compton already, but he’s most likely a versatile reserve, and returner Calvin Anderson is likely best used as a swing tackle. Shell isn’t the sexiest of tackles on the free-agent market, but he would be a solid addition to the Broncos' offensive line.

I actually like the addition of Brandon Shell at RT for Denver if he gets signed.



Going to get knocked because he played on the Seattle OL but his film is solid. Just 21 pressures allowed in 2021, better pass protector than run blocker. Scheme fit, pretty good athlete. pic.twitter.com/I4Mp3yTVbu — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) March 21, 2022

I wouldn’t hate this move by the Broncos. Shell has been a solid player and apparently has a good relationship with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, so why not? This would also solve another hole on the roster and likely eliminate tackle as an immediate need during the 2022 NFL Draft

It sounds like the signing is a foregone conclusion, so expect the news of this signing likely to drop within the next few days.