Report: Baron Browning is getting moved to edge rusher

An interesting development here with Browning moving from inside linebacker to edge rusher.

By Scotty Payne
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

9New’s Denver’s Mike Klis reported earlier this afternoon that 2021 third-round pick, linebacker Baron Browning would be making the move from inside linebacker to edge rusher this offseason.

This came as a surprise considering many assumed that Browning would be the other starting off the ball linebacker next to recently re-signed linebacker Josey Jewell. However, after signing former Eagles leading tackler Alex Singleton, Klis is reporting that Browning is being moved to edge rusher.

This is something he has done in the past at Ohio State, but former Head Coach Vic Fangio and the Broncos previous coaching staff believed he was better utilized as a sideline to sideline off the ball linebacker. Well, it appears newly hired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero views Browning to be more of an edge rusher than an off-the-ball linebacker.

Browning has the size to make it on the edge. He’s listed at 6’3”, 240lbs, and has 33 1/2” arms. That’s what you expect from an edge rusher in the NFL but now adding in his elite athleticism, you have the makings of a potentially pretty good pass rusher off the edge.

Browning nearly had a perfect RAS last year which just shows how athletic and physically gifted he is.

Now, Browning looked solid at inside linebacker late last season, so you might be wondering why they would be making this move. Well, there are a few reasons why. First, an edge rusher is a much more valuable position. If he has the ability to rush the pass off the edge, that skill is more important to the team than anything he can at inside linebacker. Also, Ejiro Evero comes from a Rams defense that never put much of an importance on the inside linebacking position anyways. They could be content rolling with Jewell and Singleton in the middle.

Browning moving to edge really does help me feel better about that unit’s depth, but it also just adds one more big question mark with the Broncos edge rushers. Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb both have high boom/bust potential, Malik Reed has his issues, and while 2021 rookie Jonathan Cooper flashed some in 2021, he still has holes in his game as well. Adding a transition player like Browning adds significant upside but just another question mark.

This will be something we have to watch throughout the offseason. Will he split times at both spots? Is he a full-time edge rusher? Do they draft another edge rusher or draft another inside linebacker?

Should be interesting to see how this plays out.

