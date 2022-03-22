Broncos’ luckiest and unluckiest plays in team history

I saw a video on Facebook yesterday of every team’s luckiest and unluckiest plays. It was fun to watch, but I disagreed with the Denver Broncos unluckiest play which has sparked this post. To me, luck has more to do with, well, luck - not bad football play. The bad angle Rahim Moore took in the 2012 playoffs had little to do with luck in my opinion, so its time to pick a more appropriate play for that.

But first, they did nail the luckiest play in Broncos history.

In the first game of what would become the catastrophic Josh McDaniels-era, the Broncos were down 7-6 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals with just 28 seconds left in regulation. Kyle Orton had only one target in mind and that was Brandon Marshall and he threw it his way despite Marshall being triple covered. On his second attempt, the luckiest play in Broncos history happened.

VIDEO: Brandon Stokley’s 87-yard Game-Winning Touchdown.

The ball was batted upright into a waiting Brandon Stokley’s arms who took it 87-yards for the game-clinching touchdown.

I think few will argue against that lucky ass play, but what about the unluckiest?

This one got me thinking long and hard. I thought maybe Terrell Davis’ knee injury or maybe that near muffed snap on the field goal kick that won the game after The Drive II in the early 90s in an AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Oilers.

But our own Jess Place quietly sent me a link to a video of one of the craziest and unluckiest plays in Broncos history.

VIDEO: Longest Punt in NFL History - 98 yards

Punting from his own one yard line, Steve O’Neal of the New York Jets booted a punt deep that was badly muffed. Instead of the ball bouncing every which way, it bounced one way all the way down to the Broncos one-yard line.

I’m voting for that as the Broncos unluckiest play in team history.

Do you have any better picks for the luckiest or unluckiest play in Broncos history? Share them down in the comments section below.

Horse Tracks

Broncos to host second annual diversity, equity and inclusion career huddle

The Denver Broncos will host the second annual DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Career Huddle for college students and young professionals on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. MDT.

Alex Gibbs, Jim Saccomano honored with Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Awards of Excellence

Two longtime Broncos employees have received first-of-its-kind recognition from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Denver Broncos: Edgar Kaiser’s heirs appeal ruling in ownership battle

This might slow down the sale process, but the Broncos still aim to sell the team before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Shelby Harris could end up being the best part of the Russell Wilson trade

In my most recent article, a few readers called me on something — and 100% deservedly so. I would like to respectfully acknowledge that I completely neglected to make any mention of Shelby Harris...

Randy Gregory Rips Dallas Cowboys, ‘Toxic Fan Base’ in Twitter Rant

Earlier in the week, Randy Gregory spurned the Dallas Cowboys and agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, Gregory took to Twitter to rub some salt...

Drew Lock relishing chance for fresh start with Seahawks

Drew Lock went into the offseason expecting change and was prepared for a new opportunity somewhere other than Denver.