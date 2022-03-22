Report: Broncos to have a private workout with Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco

According to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, the Denver Broncos are scheduled to have a pre-draft workout with Rutgers running back prospect Isaih Pacheco sometime next month.

#Rutgers RB RB Isaih Pacheco has a private workout with the #Broncos set for next month. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 22, 2022

Pacheco is a 5’10”, 216lb running back out of Rutgers. He ran an impressive 4.37 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine along with a 33-inch vertical jump and a 118 broad jump. So he has a good size/speed/athleticism combination.

He played a total of four seasons at Rutgers and was a productive back during his time there. During his four-year career, Pacheco totaled 563 carries for 2,449 yards and 18 career rushing touchdowns. He also added 47 receptions for 249 yards and 1 touchdown during his time with Rutgers as well. This past season, he totaled 654 yards for 5 touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 25 yards.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Pacheco in his scouting report on him.

Hard-charging, high-energy runner with three-down size and potential to compete for a roster spot as a late-round selection. Pacheco plays the game like a race car with no brakes. His feet never stop moving and his furious tempo creates opportunities but also limits his ability to set up defenders and force missed tackles. He processes the front fairly quickly and has the agility to re-adjust his running lanes to create something out of nothing, but he also has a tendency to bounce runs wide too frequently. Pacheco plays the game with an NFL demeanor and could give himself an even better chance of becoming an RB2/3 if he can step up his pass protection and third down value.

The Broncos need to add some running back depth behind Javonte Williams. There’s Mike Boone, but he has never been more than a depth back instead of a complimentary back like they’re probably looking for. So, adding a 1B behind Javonte is probably something they are looking for and could address during the 2021 NFL Draft.

#Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco is built like a freight train but his balance is really impressive. He ran 2,442 yards over 4 seasons. Here’s his 3-cone (@PFN365): pic.twitter.com/XvNT2FQkTg — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 22, 2022

Pacheco doesn’t seem like anything more than a late-day-three selection and potentially a diamond in the rough selection who will have a better pro career in the NFL than he did while at Rutgers.

In the end, I think we see the Broncos drafting a running back sometime during the 2021 NFL Draft, but how early is the question. If they decide to wait until day three of the draft, someone like Isaih Pacheco could be a name to watch.