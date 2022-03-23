Being thankful for integrity from our team

For years I have been thankful to not be a Cleveland Browns fan. I try to remind myself of how much good football my team has given me to cheer for over my decades of being a Bronco fan.

But man, am I thankful I’m not a Browns fan this year with all the baggage that goes along with the Deshaun Watson trade.

I’m not going to act as our team is some blessed group of angels over the years. We’ve seen our share of court accusations, reports of players walking into strangers’ homes, and suspensions due to strange substances being detected in the NFLs testing protocols.

What I am saying is that you should give the lead-off article in today’s news links a read. It highlights the kind of story that I really like to cheer for. Small-town dreams, hard work, appreciation for education at a high level, and dreams come true are all a part of the Javonte Williams story. Some may think it corny, but I love reading some positive vibes. It seems to be a pleasant change from the news cycles of the past couple of decades.

Broncos News

How Broncos RB Javonte Williams became the pride of his hometown

In Wallace, North Carolina, the Broncos are must-watch TV for one reason: Javonte Williams.

Mile High Morning: Where does Denver's deal for Russell Wilson rank among top trades in Broncos history?

The Broncos changed the NFL landscape last week as they traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson trade: Pete Carroll says he didn’t intend to trade QB - Sports Illustrated

The Seahawks coach opened up about the process of trading his longtime quarterback in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Other NFL News

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday.

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf.

'A dream come true' - Wide receiver Davante Adams thrilled to be with Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams was welcomed to his new team on Tuesday with an introductory news conference, and among the comments from the All-Pro was that "it is a dream to be a Raider."

Minnesota Vikings land OLB Za'Darius Smith with deal sources say is three years, $42 million

Pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is joining the Vikings on a three-year contract worth $42 million, sources told ESPN.

Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan says 'time was right' for change after 14 seasons with Atlanta Falcons

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said Tuesday that "the time was right for me" to start fresh with a new team after 14 seasons with the Falcons.

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested in Browns QB as free agent - Sports Illustrated

He could very well stay in the division if cut by the Browns.