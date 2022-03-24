What else do the Broncos need to do to make the playoffs in the AFC?

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks in Broncos Country. The Russell Wilson trade occurred shortly before the craziest free agency I’ve witnessed since I began following the NFL. For this week’s Cover 2 Broncos Mile High Report’s A.J. Schulte and I decided it best to stop and take stock of where the Denver Broncos find themselves in this weird period between funny money season and the NFL Draft. What follows is a brief rundown of the topics we discussed.
State of the roster following the splash in free agency
- What stands out about George Paton’s foray into free agency?
- How does Ben Braden fit?
- Did the Broncos overpay for D.J. Jones?
- What does the Jones signing mean for Mike Purcell?
- Did Paton make the right call with Randy Gregory?
- Do the Broncos have enough of a pass rush to contend in the West?
- Should Alex Singleton start at linebacker?
- Reports suggest Baron Browning is no longer a starting linebacker, headed to edge. Why?
- Was Eric Tomlinson enough at tight end?
- Is it Tom Compton vs. Calvin Anderson at right tackle?
- What would a Brandon Shell signing mean?
- Is Josh Johnson an upgrade on Brett Rypien?
- Does J.R. Reed close the door on Kareem Jackson?
- Will K’Waun Williams be enough to slow down Davante Adams?
What else could Paton do before the draft?
The Broncos cap space is a bit of an open question right now. According to the NFL Players Association, Denver has $18,122,914, which is peculiar because they had $14,904,580 before the K’Waun Williams signing on Tuesday. According to Over the Cap the Broncos have $20,722,913 in cap space, but OTC does not yet have the D.J. Jones, Alex Singleton, Josh Johnson, J.R. Reed, or K’Waun Williams contracts on the books.
With the number a question it’s hard to pin down exactly where the Broncos stand, but it seems safe to assume that barring some cap gymnastics the major moves are now finished.
- What are the Broncos remaining needs?
- How can the Broncos best address the remaining needs?
- Hypothetically if the Broncos still had the ninth pick of the draft who stands out as an ideal option?
- Are there any players who stand out as ideal fits that may be available?
Current draft picks
64
75
96
115
116
145
207
233
Are the Broncos a legitimate Super Bowl contender?
- How does Russell Wilson fit the new offense?
- Any concerns?
- Is there a championship window? If so, what does said window look like?
- How far do the Broncos need to go to have a successful season in 2022?
