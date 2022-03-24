What else do the Broncos need to do to make the playoffs in the AFC?

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks in Broncos Country. The Russell Wilson trade occurred shortly before the craziest free agency I’ve witnessed since I began following the NFL. For this week’s Cover 2 Broncos Mile High Report’s A.J. Schulte and I decided it best to stop and take stock of where the Denver Broncos find themselves in this weird period between funny money season and the NFL Draft. What follows is a brief rundown of the topics we discussed.

State of the roster following the splash in free agency

What stands out about George Paton’s foray into free agency?

How does Ben Braden fit?

Did the Broncos overpay for D.J. Jones?

What does the Jones signing mean for Mike Purcell?

Did Paton make the right call with Randy Gregory?

Do the Broncos have enough of a pass rush to contend in the West?

Should Alex Singleton start at linebacker?

Reports suggest Baron Browning is no longer a starting linebacker, headed to edge. Why?

Was Eric Tomlinson enough at tight end?

Is it Tom Compton vs. Calvin Anderson at right tackle?

What would a Brandon Shell signing mean?

Is Josh Johnson an upgrade on Brett Rypien?

Does J.R. Reed close the door on Kareem Jackson?

Will K’Waun Williams be enough to slow down Davante Adams?

What else could Paton do before the draft?

The Broncos cap space is a bit of an open question right now. According to the NFL Players Association, Denver has $18,122,914, which is peculiar because they had $14,904,580 before the K’Waun Williams signing on Tuesday. According to Over the Cap the Broncos have $20,722,913 in cap space, but OTC does not yet have the D.J. Jones, Alex Singleton, Josh Johnson, J.R. Reed, or K’Waun Williams contracts on the books.

With the number a question it’s hard to pin down exactly where the Broncos stand, but it seems safe to assume that barring some cap gymnastics the major moves are now finished.

What are the Broncos remaining needs?

How can the Broncos best address the remaining needs?

Hypothetically if the Broncos still had the ninth pick of the draft who stands out as an ideal option?

Are there any players who stand out as ideal fits that may be available?

Current draft picks 64 75 96 115 116 145 207 233

Are the Broncos a legitimate Super Bowl contender?