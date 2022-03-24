Report: Broncos to have a pre-draft visit with Virginia defensive back Nick Grant

According to reports, the Denver Broncos are having a two-day pre-draft visit with Virginia defensive back Nick Grant.

#UVA DB Nick Grant has an official 2-day visit with the #Broncos that begins today, per source. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 24, 2022

Grant is a five-year player from Virginia and a three-year starter there as well. He’s listed at 6’0”, 191 pounds and is projected to be a day 3 selection during next month’s 2022 NFL Draft.

During his five-year career at Virginia, Grant totaled 136 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 3 interceptions, 0.5 sacks, 20 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 48 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 9 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Here’s what The Draft Network’s Joe Marino has to say about Virginia’s Nick Grant.

After a high school career that saw him play wide receiver and cornerback, Nick Grant became a three-year starter at Virginia. A safety/corner hybrid for the Cavaliers, I like him best as a safety at the next level but some zone-heavy teams may see an option at cornerback. Grant is a sound processor with timely responses and he plays with urgency. I love his ability to trigger from deep alignments and play of contact in pursuit. In coverage, he understands how to space the field, take good angles, anticipate routes well, and has the ability to be disruptive at the catch point. When it comes to areas of concern, Grant is a high-cut athlete that isn’t immune to an occasional processing error against the run or pass. He also needs to clean up his tackling technique where his tendency to prefer to latch on from the side leads to far too many whiffs. He is a physical and urgent player which makes the tackling technique even more disappointing. Grant has appeal as a developmental starter and depth player that should be an asset on special teams where he has plenty of experience from his time at Virginia.

The Broncos need depth and additions to the secondary so a cornerback/safety hybrid player makes a lot of sense. Sure, they have Patrick Surtain at the top with Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, and Michael Ojemudia filling out the cornerback position. They also have All-Pro Justin Simmons with Caden Sterns, J.R. Reed, Juwan Johnson, and P.J. Locke rounding out the safety group. The secondary group is top-heavy, but the depth could be improved and they’re expected to use more nickel and dime looks. So, adding to that depth will be at the top of the Broncos' to-do list moving through the second and third waves of free agency and during the draft.

A player like Grant in the fourth or fifth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft makes a lot of sense. Likely a developmental player who provides much-needed depth at the back end of the roster and impacts special teams as well.