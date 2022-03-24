Report: Broncos sign offensive lineman Billy Turner to a one-year deal

According to 9New’s Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner to a one-year deal. The deal is worth up to $5 million dollars according to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro.

Broncos have agreed with former Packer OL Billy Turner on one-year deal per source. There’s your right tackle. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 25, 2022

The former Bronco from 2016 to 2018 joined Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay from 2019 to this past season and was a versatile member of their offensive line. He played guard and tackle for the Packers offense but really excelled at right tackle. This is where he will play and potentially start for Nathaniel Hackett’s offense in Denver this upcoming season. He’ll compete with recently signed Tom Compton and Calvin Anderson for the right tackle duties.

According to Klis, the Broncos ultimately were deciding between former Seahawks right tackle Brandon Shell who made a visit to Denver recently, and Turner. Obviously, the Broncos decided to go with familiarity in Turner who I believe is the better option anyway.

#Broncos’ main area of need is RT, where Billy Turner is very good. Nice pickup for Denver. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 25, 2022

The Broncos' offensive line now has a lot of depth and versatility now. Billy Turner and Tom Compton have experience at guard and tackle, Calvin Anderson can play both tackle spots, Graham Glasgow can play guard or center. This is a good situation to have with injuries always bound to happen along the offensive line.

I do think this lowers the odds of a tackle being selected with one of the Broncos' day two selections. If they love someone, sure, they’ll pounce, but it’s not an immediate pressing need. However, long-term, Turner, Anderson, and Compton all signed one-year deals so they currently still do not have a long-term answer at that position currently,