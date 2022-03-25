Where’s the biggest hole on the roster...now?

*Editor’s Note: Just before writing this, Broncos signed RT Billy Turner to a one-year deal, rendering the question moot to an extent. But the debate is fun, so now we can decide if the three guys competing for right tackle - Tom Compton, Calvin Anderson and Turner - will be enough. And also whether another cornerback is a need?

Steve Atwater was holding court at Broncos Country Tonight in KOA studios earlier this week, and while the subject was highly relevant - is a right tackle or another cornerback more important for the Broncos right now - it deserves a listen primarily for Atwater’s highly entertaining but almost entirely irrelevant word salad of legal jargon:

“I have full jurisprudence...there aren’t going to be any indictments handed out today...I’m not going to give you a misdemeanor for that...We won’t have any binding precedents here...” Pure gold.

But when it came to listening the arguments, Atwater proved to be a fair judge.

Benjamin Allbright arguing for a fourth starter-quality cornerback:

The Broncos had just signed K’Waun Williams, a slot corner from the Niners, earlier in the day so Allbright claimed he was arguing “from a deficit” but felt so strongly the Broncos need more corners that he was willing to stick to his argument.

“The Broncos are still short on bodies - even with K’Waun Williams. They have five, need six corners,” Allbright said, claiming that Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey can play the position but “are not guys you necessarily want in a division that features Davante Adams. You can’t have subpar corners that really are special teams guys.”

Allbright then bolstered his argument by trying to argue against a right tackle.

“Oh by the way, Russell Wilson...15th least amount of time to throw last year. Teddy Bridgewater, sixth most time to throw and that was with Bobbie Massie,” Allbright added, noting that Broncos’ new offensive tackle Tom Compton had the second-best run grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and same pass grade as Massie last year.

“Wilson buys time with his legs. He doesn’t need an elite right tackle, he just needs someone who is competent, or Compton.”

they thought I was done… I told em I’m just gettin’ started. #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/cITZ9abj9Q — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 24, 2022

Ryan Edwards arguing for an upgrade at right tackle*:

Edwards prefaced his argument by noting that looking at the Broncos roster right now (pre Billy Turner), the biggest hole is easily right tackle - especially since the Broncos did just add one corner.

“Russell Wilson came here in part because he was unhappy with the way they addressed the offensive line issues in Seattle. And now you’re going to bring here and say ‘we don’t care about the offensive line all that much. We think the left side’s good; we’ll figure things out at center.’ Stop it.”

But Edwards’ bigger point is that now that the Broncos have an elite QB - one who left his former team in part because he was unhappy with the offensive line - protecting that QB is job No. 1.

“The point being is that Russell Wilson came here in part because he was unhappy with the way they addressed the offensive line issues in Seattle,” Edwards said. “And now you’re going to bring here and say ‘we don’t care about the offensive line all that much. We think the left side’s good; we’ll figure things out at center.’ Stop it. That is not good enough right now.”

Edwards also requested to “admit into evidence” a recent comment from George Paton where he noted that it was going to be a strong “tackle draft” and that the Broncos “need to fill that void.”

For Edwards, that void needs to be filled in free agency as well in order to protect a quarterback who will be facing Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Frank Clark...each twice every season.

“The fact is that what they currently have on the roster does not fill that void,” Edwards claimed. “You’re talking about a division that has featured now some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Every single team is absolutely loaded. ...You cannot go into the season with weakness on the right side of the offensive line.”

Billy Turner will compete for the starting RT job with Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton, but he has the upper hand with his contract potentially getting to $5M. https://t.co/0JysjZ1ZPD — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 25, 2022

And the verdict is...

“The position that the players want to see fixed, the positions fans wants to see fixed, the position coaches want to see fixed is....” Atwater began. “RIGHT TACKLE!”

Apparently George Paton was listening because yesterday the Broncos added right tackle Billy Turner.

So now you can weigh in if Turner and Williams fill the OT and CB spots well enough that the Broncos’ biggest need shifts to a new position.

Or perhaps they could do well to still add corner and o-line depth.

