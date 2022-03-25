Report: Broncos to have a pre-draft visit with Tulsa offensive lineman, Tyler Smith

According to reports, the Denver Broncos are going to have a pre-draft visit with Tulsa offensive tackle prospect Tyler Smith.

Broncos began their top 30 visits this week. Among prospects scheduled to visit team HQ is Tulsa OT Tyler Smith, per source. He's 6-5, 325 with great feet, per scouting reports.

Smith repped by Joby Branion, who just negotiated his second $100M+ contract for Von Miller. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 25, 2022

Smith is a 6’5”, 324lb prospect out of Tulsa who has 34” arms and ran a 5.02 40-yard dash time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

He’s a powerful lineman who manned the left tackle position for Tulsa the past few seasons and his upside stands out when watching him. He’s considered a mauler/road grader type lineman who also has enough athleticism to make it in a zone offense. However, it appears some have the belief he best transitions to guard in the NFL rather than tackle. Also, he only played left tackle at Tulsa, so a move to right tackle would also be a bit of a transition for him as well.

Here is what The Draft Network’s Joe Marino had to say about Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Tyler Smith found playing time late in his true freshman season for Tulsa at left tackle and proceeded to man the position for the next two seasons. When watching the Tulsa offense, Smith jumps off the screen. He executes with infectious energy and is a tone-setter for the unit. He is a tenacious football player who seemingly looks for pancake blocks on every snap. He is aggressive and fully earns labels like “mauler” and “road grader”. From day one, he will make an NFL offense tougher and more physical. As a run blocker, Smith is explosive into contact and has the power to overwhelm opponents. As a pass blocker, Smith is aggressive and is a wall once he sets the clamps. When it comes to areas of concern, Smith has to find notably better technique. From placement to timing, his hands are erratic. His feet aren’t synced up with his upper body and it leads to control problems and issues if blockers can work to his edges. His aggressive style of play often reaches frenetic levels and takes away from his power and ability to sustain blocks. While these are potentially good problems to have, the challenge ahead for Smith is to continue his aggressive approach but do it with control and technique. If that can be the case, Smith has the makings of a high-impact starter at the next level who should make a transition to guard.

I see the upside here with Smith. The nasty mauler with that size and strength at the right tackle position is what you want. However, he has never played there, needs to work on his techniques, and could be a guard at the next level. So, you probably won’t be drafting a day one or even year one starter at the position, however, you’re banking on his upside and potential down the road.

Smith could be in play for the Broncos at 64th overall if he gets there. I could see a team who views him as a guard potentially take him earlier, but I think he should be available for the Broncos sometime in the late second or even early third round.