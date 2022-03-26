How do the Broncos stack up to the rest of the AFC West?

Broncos Country’s been on cloud nine since Wilson landed in Denver, and rightfully so. After six years of bad jokes and worse quarterback play the franchise is finally relevant again. The trade also seemed to begin an arms race in a division where everyone was looking up at the Chiefs. To better wrap my head around where things stand, I thought it’d make sense to look at the moves.

Notable additions

Justin Reid - S

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR

Geron Christian - OT

Deon Bush - S

Notable losses

Tyreek Hill - WR

Byron Pringle - WR

Demarcus Robinson - WR

Charvarius Ward - CB

Mike Hughes - CB

Jarran Reed - DL

Austin Blythe - OG

With every other team in the division making aggressive moves to catch them, the Chiefs elected to look to the future. Kansas City sent shockwaves around the NFL when they traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins this week. They turned the most dangerous receiver in the league into five draft picks to help them reload the roster around Patrick Mahomes as he enters the expensive part of his 10-year, $450 million contract. While the Chiefs’ extra first and second round picks ought to leave the rest of the division wary in April, odds are they’re weaker in September.

MVS was signed to replace Hill and Reid was signed to replace Tyrann Mathieu, who remains unsigned. So far they’ve done nothing to address the defensive front or cornerback room, which raises significant questions about the Steve Spagnuolo defense that struggled for the early part of the ‘21 campaign.

WR fits with KC (based on their current WR room) for first 2 rounds:



X WR: Pickens > London > Burks



Z: JameO > Olave > Christian Watson



Slot: Calvin Austin > Wan’Dale Robinson > Kyle Phillips



Hybrid: Skyy Moore > Garrett Wilson > Metchie (inj) > Dotson — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) March 25, 2022

Notable additions

Dave Ziegler - GM

Josh McDaniels - HC

Patrick Graham - DC

Carmen Bricillo - OLC

Chandler Jones - ED

Davante Adams - WR

Demarcus Robinson - WR

Mack Hollins - WR

Bilal Nichols - DL

Kyle Peko - DL

Brandon Bolden - RB

Anthony Averett - CB

Darius Phillips - CB

Duron Harmon - DB

Jayon Brown - LB

Micah Kiser - LB

Kyler Fackrell - LB/ED

Alex Bars - iOL

Jakob Johnson - FB

Vernon Butler - DL

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Jacob Hollister - TE

Notable losses

Zay Jones - WR

Marcus Mariota - QB

Nicholas Morrow - LB

Casey Hayward - CB

Marquel Lee - LB

Modern NFL history is littered with Bill Belichick assistants who failed to make an impact outside of New England, so it’s fair to look at Josh McDaniels second (or is it third?) chance at head coach with a healthy dose of skepticism. With that in mind, the former Broncos head coach did not elect to trade Derek Carr despite a seller’s market. This is not a rebuild, Vegas made moves to try and contend with their soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback.

Davante Adams and Chandler Jones are the the headline moves and rightfully so, as each will dramatically alter the way opponents gameplan for the Raiders. Don’t sleep on the Patrick Graham hire. The former Giants defensive coordinator received a ton of buzz for head coaching jobs the last two years. He’s an innovative schemer who will move the Raiders away from Gus Bradley’s overreliance on single high shells. The rest of the free agent moves strike me as the kind of overhaul a new regime goes through to fit talent to their scheme. It’s also something Vegas badly needed after years of Jon Gruden floundering through the offseason.

Two really great pick ups by the #Raiders are LB Jayon Brown and S Duron Harmon. Both scheme fits for Patrick Graham, and they are players who can force turnovers. — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) March 24, 2022

Notable additions

J.C. Jackson - CB

Khalil Mack - ED

Sebastian Joseph-Day - DL

Austin Johnson - DL

Gerald Everett - TE

Josh Harris - LS

Notable losses

Uchenna Nwosu - ED

Justin Jones - DL

Kyler Fackrell - LB/ED

Scott Quessenberry - iOL

The darlings of the NFL went into Brandon Staley’s second offseason with a dire need to improve their defense and the right side of their offensive line. One out of two ain’t bad, right? They spent the first wave of free agency addressing the former and did nothing about the latter, but still have about $19 million in cap space to chase an upgrade over right tackle Storm Norton.

Everett looks like a clear upgrade on the unsigned Jared Cook. Jackson replaces Chris Harris Jr. in the secondary and means ‘21 second round pick Asante Samuel Jr. can slide into the slot where his size will create less matchup issues. Joseph-Day’s game compared favorably to D.J. Jones’ before an injury marred 2021. A second round pick for Mack looks like a worthwhile gamble. The former Raider and Bear missed ten games to a season-ending foot injury last year, but if he can bounce back to form he’s an elite run defender and a very good pass rusher across from Joey Bosa.

"I'm gonna go with the Chargers winning the AFC West.. Tom Telesco has done everything for them this offseason" ~@DariusJButler#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xqiHdxrmW5 — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2022

Notable additions

Nathaniel Hackett - HC

Ejiro Evero - DC

Dwayne Stukes - STC

Russell Wilson - QB

Josh Johnson - QB

Randy Gregory - ED

D.J. Jones - DL

K’Waun Williams - CB

J.R. Reed - S

Eric Tomlinson - TE

Alex Singleton - LB

Ben Braden - OL

Tom Compton - OL

Billy Turner - OL

Notable losses

Vic Fangio - HC

Tom McMahon - STC

Teddy Bridgewater - QB

Drew Lock - QB

Shelby Harris - DL

Noah Fant - TE

Micah Kiser - LB

Austin Schlottmann - iOL

The Broncos are going to look a lot different in 2022, but you already knew that. Vic Fangio, Pat Shurmur, Tom McMahon, and every old head from the last coaching staff is out. Nathaniel Hackett, Justin Outten, Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes, and the least experienced new coaching staff in the league is now in. Bridgewater looks like he’ll back up Tua Tagovailo on the Miami Dolphins while Lock has a second chance with the Seattle Seahawks. In their place is Wilson, a legitimate franchise quarterback and future Hall of Famer. Pro Football Focus considers Denver the most improved team in the NFL this offseason.

The Wilson trade immediately vaults the Broncos into a Super Bowl window and shines a bright light on the new coaching staff. The early returns on Hackett are glowing about his energy and interpersonal communication skills, but replacing Fangio with a first time defensive coordinator is a gamble. Personally, I can’t imagine Stukes isn’t an upgrade as special teams coordinator: the McMahon departure is long overdue and should be an addition by subtraction.

Mile High Report’s AJ Schulte and I went over every free agent addition but one on this week’s Cover 2 Broncos, so I won’t bore you repeating myself here. The one exception is Billy Turner, who signed on Thursday night. The Packers cut the former Bronco with a failed physical designation, which raises questions about how he’ll look come training camp. The move seems to create a logjam up and down the offensive line and could impact Paton’s draft strategy at right tackle.

Not even two full weeks ago, the Denver Broncos landed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to end their long search for their next star. It feels longer than that, thanks to how many big names have swapped teams already. But the AFC West, in particular, won’t forget any time soon as the competition level has dramatically risen. Grabbing Wilson for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and Shelby Harris was a good deal for both teams compared to what other quarterbacks have fetched. This team has been a quarterback away for the last few years, and Wilson was the most attainable passer on the market. We’ll find out quickly whether this roster is as ready to compete as most believe. Trading for Wilson was a no-brainer, but the division is historically deep. The 33-year-old is hoping to teach his younger adversaries in Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas why savvy and experience matter.

Per DNVR’s Andrew Mason, a Denver Fire Department spokesperson said the fire originated in the suite level before spreading to the club level, ultimately covering at least 1,000 square feet. The spokesperson said the stadium’s suites were particularly susceptible to fire due to their material.

Denver Broncos Improved Roster: A Used Resources Well: A Coherent Plan: A Overall Grade: A The best arguments against the Russell Wilson trade, Randy Gregory signing, and smaller complementary moves the Broncos made in March boil down to: Going all-in is risky and scary and therefore bad; or The AFC West is too tough so why try? Both arguments make more sense when tweeting from a coffee shop than when running an NFL organization that has been stagnating for over half a decade. The Broncos risked not even having a playoff appearance to show for their strong 2018-2020 drafts if they kept twiddling their thumbs at quarterback. The risk/reward ratio on the Wilson trade favorable, and the Broncos made supplementary moves (Gregory, linebacker Alex Singleton, re-signing linebacker Josey Jewell). to backstop the trade by reinforcing their defense. The Wilson gamble may fail, but doing less would have guaranteed failure.

Broncos underachieved in one-score games last year, which bodes well for 2022. https://t.co/EMaCdIr8HF — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 25, 2022

