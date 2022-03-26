Official report: Fire at Empower Field ruled accidental

The fire that set several sections of third-level suites and seats ablaze at Mile High Stadium on Thursday has been ruled an accident by the Denver Fire Department.

Fire officials reported Saturday they have not found a cause of the fire but are continuing to investigate the fire that was reported about 2:15 p.m. MT on Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire, but about 100 people were in the stadium for various events/tours.

A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire.



That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained. — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) March 24, 2022

The fire department believes the blaze started in a fourth-level suite and spread to the third level, burning about 1,000 square feet of seating area between sections 331 and 334 - according to spokesman Greg Pixley.

Stadium officials had tweeted that the fire originated in a construction area near the East Club Lounge.

The investigation will also determine whether the damage impacted the structural safety of the stadium, Pixley said.

MILE HIGH STADIUM FIRE



A portion of Empower Field at Mile High is on fire.



Video here shows what appears to be the suite level on the east side of the stadium billowing with smoke.



(Portions of clips sped up)#Broncos @CBSDenver #Denver #Colorado #NFL pic.twitter.com/hfxgreyib8 — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) March 24, 2022

Since no one was injured, social media was allowed to imagine that the true cause of the fire was Raiders fans...or maybe Pete Carroll.

BREAKING NEWS: Investigation on the cause of the Fire at the Stadium in Denver,Colorado was Determined to be caused by this Man!! @1053SS pic.twitter.com/skQ0cx62dK — gilbert moran (@gmoran1973) March 25, 2022

Or that perhaps the Broncos “finally let Russ cook.”

I guess they decided to Let Russ Cook…. pic.twitter.com/LJNZ9Evn2q — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) March 24, 2022

Ahh, the fun in that.

But Gov. Jared Polis ended up with the best tweet in the end: