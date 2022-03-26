 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Official report: Fire at Empower Field ruled accidental

As fun as the memes were to suggest more entertaining scenarios, the Denver Fire Department has determined it to be an accident.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The fire that set several sections of third-level suites and seats ablaze at Mile High Stadium on Thursday has been ruled an accident by the Denver Fire Department.

Fire officials reported Saturday they have not found a cause of the fire but are continuing to investigate the fire that was reported about 2:15 p.m. MT on Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire, but about 100 people were in the stadium for various events/tours.

The fire department believes the blaze started in a fourth-level suite and spread to the third level, burning about 1,000 square feet of seating area between sections 331 and 334 - according to spokesman Greg Pixley.

Stadium officials had tweeted that the fire originated in a construction area near the East Club Lounge.

The investigation will also determine whether the damage impacted the structural safety of the stadium, Pixley said.

Since no one was injured, social media was allowed to imagine that the true cause of the fire was Raiders fans...or maybe Pete Carroll.

Or that perhaps the Broncos “finally let Russ cook.”

Ahh, the fun in that.

But Gov. Jared Polis ended up with the best tweet in the end:

