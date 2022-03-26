Report: Broncos to have a pre-draft visit with Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos will host Washington State offensive tackle prospect Abraham Lucas in for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

He’s a 6’6”, 315-pound offensive tackle out of Washington State who projects to be a right tackle in the NFL. He ran a 4.92 40-time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine while also putting up 24 reps on the bench press, a 27-inch vertical, and a 7.25 3-cone drill.

Here’s what The Draft Network’s Drae Harris had to say about Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas.

Abraham Lucas is a sufficiently reactive athlete with regards to lateral agility when redirecting in his pass set. In the passing game, he displays good body control in his set. He has very good range and length on the perimeter, and as a result, he is difficult to speed rush. He has very good latch strength in his hands. For a bigger guy, he doesn’t anchor as well as he should nor does he play the game with the brute strength and power his bigger frame suggests. In the run game, he shows a physically tough temperament and can generate some vertical movement. He is athletic enough to get to the second level and uses his length and competitiveness to engage. In the NFL, he could certainly ascend to become a starter at right tackle in some schemes.

The Broncos have added some short-term options at the right tackle position in Billy Turner, Tom Compton, and Calvin Anderson who all signed one-year deals with the Broncos. However, none of the three appears to be long-term answers at the right tackle position. So, drafting a developmental option during the draft makes a ton of sense. However, is Abraham the guy they should target for that role?

#bears prospect watch: Abraham Lucas 6’6 315lb RT Washington State



4 year starter and 4 time All-Pac 12 player with great size & athleticism. Dominated Kayvon Thibodeaux every time they played & is solid in pass pro too. Year 1 starter who could be an absolute steal in round 3 pic.twitter.com/13ZgzUFcfy — DBNB (@DaBadNewsBears) March 21, 2022

He’s a good athlete, his strength is pass blocking, and when you have Russell Wilson as your quarterback, that is an important quality, and he has improved as a run blocker. He seems like a solid addition to the right tackle competition and potentially being the Broncos' long-term answer at right tackle.

His range appears to be somewhere from the mid-second round to the early to the middle of the third round. So, if the Broncos want to select Lucas, they likely will have to take him with one of their first two selections at the end of the second round or at the beginning of the third round. If he is still there of course.