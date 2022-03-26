Report: Broncos will have a pre-draft visit with LSU cornerback Cordale Flott

According to reports, the Denver Broncos are among the teams who will have a pre-draft top-30 visit with LSU cornerback Cordale Flott.

Cordale Flott is a 6’0”, 175-pound cornerback who played his college ball at LSU. He played a total of three seasons at LSU and was a consistent contributor to their defense. During his three seasons, he totaled 98 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1 interception, 10 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles. This past season for LSU, Flott totaled 40 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 3 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble.

Here is what NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about LSU’s Cordale Flott in his scouting report on him.

Developmental cornerback with good speed and excellent length; he also needs to start hitting stacks of weights and pancakes. Getting Flott to fill out and grow into his frame should be the top priority for teams taking a chance on him. He plays the game fast and hard, but he hasn’t been able to find a functional level of control and recognition in his coverage. He has inside/outside experience, but the length and speed make him a likely perimeter cornerback once he gets fully acclimated outside. The athletic upside is great, but it will be asking a lot of Flott to take on big targets, which could limit his overall ceiling.

It sounds like Flott is a developmental and athletic day three cornerback prospect that intrigues Broncos General Manager George Paton. He has inside and outside potential and would serve as some much-needed depth behind the starters of Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby, and K’Waun Williams.

It does appear that cornerback is still a big need for the Broncos as they head towards the 2022 NFL Draft. They addressed the slot corner position by signing K’Waun Williams, but depth is still needed behind those three. It wouldn’t shock me if the Broncos drafted multiple corners during the draft, one with their day two picks and another with one of their day 3 picks.

With the Broncos’ top-30 visits starting to leak out, I think we will see a few more corners and defensive backs come through Denver prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.