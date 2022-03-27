Broncos return to relevancy brings renewed expectations

Good morning, Broncos Country!

In case you forgot, Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

It will never get old hearing that.

Cue the smiling, shiny tooth Wilson dot gif.

Oh, look, there it is.

While the regular season is still months away, the excitement over Wilson becoming a member of the Broncos continues to grow. And grow. And grow.

We saw it this week as Wilson was working with his receivers, tight ends and even his, likely, starting center. This isn’t earth-shattering news, but to see how committed Wilson already is will pay dividends in the future.

We saw this basically every offseason when Peyton Manning was the quarterback and it paid off with great success.

It also reminds me of an interview that Colin Cowherd did with NFL tight end Greg Olsen. It was a fun, but also enlightening interview. Olsen is a rising star as a color anaylst.

But this quote in particular has stood out to me since I heard it. And it’s revealing itself for the Broncos this week.

To give some context to this quote, Olsen is discussing the first time he met with Wilson after signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

“My wife said how was it? I went, ‘I’ve played with a lot of really good guys. A lot of really talented guys who did it right. I’m not sure if I’ve ever been around what I just experienced. Like this is a really, really unique ... This is March, Colin. This is March. We were a month from OTAs. Two months from OTAS, let alone the season. It didn’t matter if it was March on a Zoom call during spring break or a day before the Sunday game we played the Rams to end the season in the playoffs. “Every single day he was the exact same way. And I think that’s the greatest complement that I could pay him. The talent. The arm. The running. That’s easy. Everybody can just see that with their own eyes. The greatest complement I could give him was it didn’t matter the individual significance of that session, he never let it alter his approach.”

Since the trade of Wilson to Denver was announced, there’s been an excitement that hasn’t been here in a while. And it just continues to grow and grow and grow.

There’s a return to relevancy.

There’s an expectation.

Even better is that the new quarterback is already putting in the work and showing his new teammates how to achieve success.

Broncos Country, let’s ride.

