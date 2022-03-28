Be the GM: Broncos 2022 Vote Mock 5.0

Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos and the major moves in free agency are in the rearview mirror. Crazy as it seems, we’re already a month out from the 2022 NFL Draft, which makes it a good time to work through another mock draft scenario.

What follows is a mock draft scenario where I made picks for teams leading up to the Broncos’ selection, setting the table for you to vote on what Paton should do. This is the fifth version of the Broncos’ Vote Mock, and it’s’ the first following the Broncos trade for Wilson. Now that Denver is left without a pick in the first 63 my hope is this exercise helps to better inform as to what realistic options away George Paton and the Broncos. Let’s get cooking.

Elevator pitch: Giving Trevor Lawrence help to evaluate if he is the guy.

2. Detroit Lions - ED, Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Elevator pitch: A Michigan man and foundational pass rusher.

Elevator pitch: A team that needs it all chases the best player available.

4. New York Jets - OT, Evan Neal, Alabama

Elevator pitch: He and Mekhi Becton give Zach Wilson mammoth bookends.

5. New York Giants - ED/DL, Travon Walker, Georgia

Elevator pitch: Versatile freak athlete lands with Wink Martindale.

T6. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB, Malik Willis, Liberty

Elevator pitch: GM Colbert’s last big move is for Ben Roethlisberger’s heir.

7. New York Giants - OT, Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Elevator pitch: Can pair with Andrew Thomas a long term book ends.

8. Atlanta Falcons - ED, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Elevator pitch: Once considered a lock for first overall. Atlanta’s ecstatic.

9. Seattle Seahawks - QB, Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Elevator pitch: Carroll doesn’t have time for a rebuild so its Pickett vs. Lock.

10. New York Jets - CB, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

Elevator pitch: A legitimate CB1 makes the whole defense better.

11. Washington Commanders - WR, Drake London, USC

Elevator pitch: Gives the receiving corps. an X and helps Wentz.

Elevator pitch: The heir to Chandler Jones pairs with J.J. Watt in year one.

13. Houston Texans - OT, Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Elevator pitch: Long term replacement for Jeremy Tunsil.

Elevator pitch: Stingley has perhaps highest upside of anyone in this class.

15. Philadelphia Eagles - CB, Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Elevator pitch: Philly’s left wondering if they just missed on Stingley.

T.16. Kansas City Chiefs - DL, Jordan Davis, Georgia

Elevator pitch: Jumped L.A. for a freakish space eater to clog up the middle.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - DL, Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Elevator pitch: Staley grabs the best three technique available.

18. New Orleans Saints - WR, Jameson Williams, Alabama

Elevator pitch: Once the ACL’s are cleared Jameis to Jameson will be fun.

19. Philadelphia Eagles - ED, Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Elevator pitch: Roseman takes a chance on upside to replace older edges.

T20. Carolina Panthers - QB, Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Elevator pitch: Experienced passer who can compete with Sam Darnold.

21. New England Patriots - LB, Devin Lloyd, Utah

Elevator pitch: A new age do-it-all linebacker to reshape the D around.

Elevator pitch: The Davante Adams replacement is a Buckeye.

T23. Minnesota Vikings - CB, Trent McDuffie, Washington

Elevator pitch: A 2023 first and a versatile corner who fits the scheme.

24. Dallas Cowboys - ED, George Karlaftis, Purdue

Elevator pitch: Let’s grabs a Boilermaker to replace a Cornhusker.

25. Buffalo Bills - OG, Zion Johnson, Boston College

Elevator pitch: Guard is one area where the right rookie could find early time.

26. Tennessee Titans - OC, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Elevator pitch: A “generational center” and Ben Jones is now on notice.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB, Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elevator pitch: A long, developmental starter a year ahead of a reset at CB.

28. Green Bay Packers - WR, Chris Olave, Ohio State

Elevator pitch: Why not replace Adams CFB’s best receiving duo?

T.29. Philadelphia Eagles - WR, Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Elevator pitch: A 2023 first and a big bodied pass catcher for Jalen Hurts

30. Kansas City Chiefs - ED, Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Elevator pitch: Frank Clark isn’t long for the roster so edge is a need.

Elevator pitch: Big body with light feet who can compete for time early.

32. Detroit Lions - S, Daxton Hill, Michigan

Elevator pitch: Should be able compete for time at safety or slot early.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars - OL, Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Elevator pitch: A toolsy lineman who needs time to rework his technique.

34. Detroit Lions - LB, Nakobe Dean , Georgia

Elevator pitch: Day one competitor for a starting job who adds speed to D.

35. New York Jets - WR, Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Elevator pitch: Let’s give Zach Wilson a talented receiver to grow with.

36. New York Giants - S, Lewis Cine, Georgia

Elevator pitch: A safety who can thrive in a multiple scheme such as Wink’s.

37. Houston Texans - CB, Kyler Gordon, Washington

Elevator pitch: An inside/outside corner to become a cornerstone on D.

38. New York Jets - DL/ED, Logan Hall, Houston

Elevator pitch: Saleh receives a versatile building block up front.

39. Chicago Bears - OT, Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Elevator pitch: An older prospect, but he still looks like he’s ascending.

40. Seattle Seahawks - ED, Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Elevator pitch: A high effort power end who can also play inside.

41. Seattle Seahawks - RB, Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Elevator pitch: A punishing runner who can set the bully ball tone.

42. Indianapolis Colts - ED, Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Elevator pitch: Matt Ryan desperately needs more pass catchers.

43. Atlanta Falcons - QB, Sam Howell, North Carolina

Elevator pitch: Ryan’s heir gets time to learn behind Marcus Mariota.

44. Cleveland Browns - DL, Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Elevator pitch: There’s a real need for more interior pass rush

45. Baltimore Ravens - DL, Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Elevator pitch: A stout 310 lb. clogger who can be a factor as a pass rusher.

46. Minnesota Vikings - DL, DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Elevator pitch: Ideally gives Minny their version of Dre’Mont Jones.

47. Washington Commanders - QB, Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Elevator pitch: Who are we kidding, Carson Wentz isn’t the answer.

48. Chicago Bears - WR, Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Elevator pitch: A 6’4 burner who could develop into a WR1

49. New Orleans Saints - S, Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Elevator pitch: Malcolm Jenkins is 34 and won’t play forever.

50. Kansas City Chiefs - WR, Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Elevator pitch: A dynamic 6’3 athlete with the catch radius to win downfield.

51. Philadelphia Eagles - LB, Chad Muma, Wyoming

Elevator pitch: A four down skillset with the ability to thrive in coverage.

T52. Carolina Panthers - OT, Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Elevator pitch: A traits over technique type who offers appealing upside.

53. Green Bay Packers - ED, Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Elevator pitch: A long-armed pass rusher with quick, powerful hands.

54. New England Patriots - CB, Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Elevator pitch: Long term replacement for Stephon Gilmore.

55. Arizona Cardinals - WR, George Pickens, Georgia

Elevator pitch: Long athletic pass catcher to replace A.J. Green.

56. Dallas Cowboys - CB, Roger McCreary, Auburn

Elevator pitch: Should play early and help reshuffle secondary

57. Buffalo Bills - RB, Breece Hall, Iowa State

Elevator pitch: The stable has been disappointing during the Josh Allen era.

58. Atlanta Falcons - WR, John Metchie III, Alabama

Elevator pitch: Metchie should quickly emerge as a contributor.

59. Green Bay Packers - DL, Travis Jones, Connecticut

Elevator pitch: Should help the Pack improve their run defense.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB, Quay Walker, Georgia

Elevator pitch: David is 32 and depth is suspect.

61. San Francisco 49ers - iOL, Ed Ingram, LSU

Elevator pitch: Promising scheme fit with the goods to contribute quickly

62. Kansas City Chiefs - CB, Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Elevator pitch: A developmental starter to replace Charvarius Ward

63. Cincinnati Bengals - TE, Trey McBride, Colorado

Elevator pitch: Gives Joe Burrow a potential mismatch threat tight end.

64. Who should George Paton draft, Broncos Country?