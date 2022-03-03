Will Von Miller return to the Broncos?

Of course, I’m currently hounding the quarterback news because that is THE key thing that is going to help turn this team around...but we can only beat that drum so hard, right?

The other thing I keep thinking about is Von Miller and whether or not he will return to the Broncos. Our fanbase got completely giddy in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl when Von was talking about never wanting to leave and being a “Bronco for life.”

But how much of that is Von just him showing his positive vibes leading up to another championship game?

We’ll see this offseason as the Broncos will have the opportunity to talk to him and his agent to see just how serious Von is about returning. Because he’s still a potent NFL player who can help a team win; Von just isn’t worth paying a premier price for a team like the Broncos.

I’d love to see him come back as a guy like Demarcus Ware who gets spelled often and is rotated more often so that you can maximize his impact as a player. If that can be worked out behind the scenes, maybe that’s worth a pay cut for Miller.

And don’t get me wrong...I am NOT saying Von isn’t worth paying great money. I’m saying that a team like ours isn’t one who can do that. He is an aging pass rusher with a limited shelf-life (especially if you want him on the field for >90% of the snaps).

Hit me up in the comments and let me know what you think!

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: How Pat Surtain II helped mold the next generation of pro Alabama receivers

"Pat was the best by far," Alabama wideout John Metchie said.

The Neutral Zone (Ep. 202): Sitting down with HC Nathaniel Hackett at the 2022 NFL Combine

On this episode of "The Neutral Zone," Phil Milani and Aric DiLalla sit down with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for an exclusive interview from the Broncos' interview suite at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Before being joined by Hackett, Phil and Aric tal

Other NFL News

2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Could Allen Robinson end up in Cleveland? Might Tyrann Mathieu join Robert Saleh and the New York Jets? Marc Sessler matches one free agent with each AFC team.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: 'The door is shut' on Deshaun Watson joining Miami

Dolphins GM Chris Grier addressed several topics Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, including QBs Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and the latest on star CB Xavien Howard's contract situation.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on much-discussed hand size: 'Whatever it measures, it measures'

Unsurprisingly, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing e

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't want to annoy Aaron Rodgers during decision-making process

Matt LaFleur won't blow up Aaron Rodgers' phone with calls, texts, emojis and GIFs telling his quarterback how much the Green Bay Packers want him back for another season.

Washington Commanders canvassing the NFL to find a starting QB, GM Martin Mayhew says

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said Wednesday that he's "canvassed the league" to find a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says he's 'refreshed' and eager to return to sidelines

Coach Sean McVay isn't feeling his usual end-of-the-season coaching burnout after the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Mailbag: Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022? - Sports Illustrated

Plus, have the Packers really not received an offer for Rodgers? How much will McVay sign for? How can the Bills improve? And more!

Rams reportedly in talks with Aaron Donald for new contract - Sports Illustrated

The 30-year-old defensive tackle previously hinted at a potential retirement.

Kliff Kingsbury addresses relationship with Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated

The head coach said the two talk football regularly.