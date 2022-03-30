Building a new offense doesn’t happen overnight

Broncos Country is bubbling with excitement and hope for the Denver Broncos’ 2022 NFL season. We have a new, exciting coach, a shiny new QB, and the promise of an exciting new offense to look forward to.

This is certainly is a great time for excitement, but I would stress caution to my fellow fans out there that are whispering about “playoffs” and “Super Bowls.”

With a quarterback like Russel Wilson, things like that are definitely the goal. I just am not sure how soon this offense will get online.

It definitely helps to see that the players are taking the time and making the effort to get together and start building chemistry.

The task for Nathaniel Hackett is monumental, though. He’s been part of some really awesome offenses. He definitely has weapons and a QB who can utilize them, but it is going to take some time and a great deal of effort from the coaches and the players if they want to get this franchise to the first postseason since 2015.

One thing I’m somewhat worried about is the scheme change for the offensive line. The players the Broncos have acquired in the past few years have not been traditional outside zone players. They are going to need some really solid work on technique if that’s the core of what this running game is going to do.

Broncos News

Sean McVay: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero has ‘clear vision’ for defense, will do ‘a great job’ in Denver

“He’s got a great steadiness about him,” McVay said. “He’s so smart, he’s so self-assured, but he’s a great collaborator."

‘It was a no-brainer to me’: OL Billy Turner returns to Denver to reunite with HC Nathaniel Hackett

“I just think me and Hackett are cut from a similar cloth,” Turner said.

Other NFL News

Roger Goodell addresses Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder investigation and Brian Flores' lawsuit at Annual League Meeting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that there is currently no timeline on potential league discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025, the team announced Tuesday. On the heels of Harbaugh's extension came fresh questions regarding Lamar Jackson's future, which still lacks clarity.

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

With the Packers trading ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watching ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kanas City, HC Matt LaFleur noted that Green Bay needs to add speed to its remade receiver room.

Both teams assured of a possession in playoff overtime with rules change approved by NFL owners

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a rule proposal to modify overtime in the playoffs by ensuring both teams get a possession.

New Orleans Saints sign QB Andy Dalton, plan to use versatile Taysom Hill primarily as tight end

The Saints signed free-agent QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal to presumably serve as Jameis Winston's backup. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill, who competed with Winston for the starting QB job last year, will play primarily at tight end.

Trey Lance will start at QB for San Francisco 49ers 'sooner than later,' coach Kyle Shanahan says

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the trouble the 49ers are having trading Jimmy Garoppolo because of his shoulder surgery but said the QB job will be Trey Lance's "sooner than later."

Browns GM uncertain on when Baker Mayfield trade will happen - Sports Illustrated

Andrew Berry does not want to “rush” a trade until it is the right one for the organization.