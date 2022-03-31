Broncos’ Win/Loss record a fade from PFF

This offseason has seen the additions of players like Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, DJ Jones, K’Waun Williams, and Billy Turner to the Denver Broncos, invigorating the team and fans and creating more buzz than the team ended the season on.

However, the AFC West competed in lock-step in improving every day to match and defeat the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. So much so, in fact, that the Broncos’ journey to winning the AFC West feels more difficult this year than it did at this point last season.

PFF seems to agree with that point.

No team improved its 2022 outlook more than the Broncos, who landed the prize offseason acquisition, prying a frustrated Russell Wilson away from the Seattle Seahawks. The cost wasn’t overly prohibitive, as the Broncos were able to keep their young offensive skill position core intact. The question becomes: How quickly can Denver’s offense gel under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s scheme? Denver has little room for error playing in the toughest division in football. PFF’s simulation isn’t optimistic about the Broncos’ outlook, projecting them to finish with less than 10 wins 58.09% of the time. Denver is a trendy team heading into the 2022 season, which is all the more reason to fade the team.

Denver is set to play the: Kansas City Chiefs (2x), Las Vegas Raiders (2x), Los Angeles Chargers (2x), Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets next season.

Horse Tracks

Several private events at Mile High stadium are being forced to reschedule and reorganize after the fire that broke out at Mile High last Thursday. Said fire burned almost 200 seats on the stadium’s third level and affected 14 suites.

As Women’s History Month nears its close, Broncos fans and anyone with aspirations to work in an NFL front office can get a new, detailed look at Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager Kelly Kleine’s path to Denver.

FB/TE Andrew Beck will participate in a weeklong NFL x USO tour in Alaska to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases.