Good morning, Broncos Country!

When it comes to the Denver Broncos, there’s one driver.

Or lack thereof, especially the last six years.

Of course, that’s the quarterback.

As NFL free agency draws closer, the one question that’s floating around Broncos Country is this: Are the Broncos a QB away from contention?

On this weeks MHR Radio Podcast, Adam Malnati and I were pleased to welcome Michael McQuaid and Colum Cronin to discuss that topic and the current state of the franchise. It’s always a pleasure to chat with Michael and Colum, but especially on this topic.

As you would expect, there wasn’t a consensus. Some said yes, others said no.

For me, it depends on the quarterback. That’s a cop-out answer but it’s the truth. A certain back-to-back MVP raises all boats and immediately puts Denver in the playoff and division talk. Hopefully the answer to that lingering issue is coming sooner rather than later.

Regardless of where you fall on this answer, this was a fun podcast and I thank Michael and Colum for taking the time to join us. The two of them also talked about their experience covering the Super Bowl. Major kudos to them and everyone associated with the Irish NFL Show for making it what is today.

Denver Broncos News

Sacco Sez: Talent comes from everywhere

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks at the many ways a roster can be built and how players can make it even with the the smallest of chances.

Aaron Rodgers watch for Denver Broncos | 9news.com

The Denver Broncos are hoping to pick up Aaron Rodgers next season.

Exclusive: Melvin Gordon would love to stay in Denver. 'The job is unfinished'

General manager George Paton indicated that he would like to re-sign Gordon as a free agent, and Gordon told Denver7 in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the feeling is "mutual."

Denver Broncos GM George Paton says 'Everything is on the table' to find QB for 2022 season

'Everything is on the table' this offseason for the Broncos as they search for a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, general manager George Paton said Tuesday.

NFL News

Sources - Brian Griese to become San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks coach

The 49ers are hiring Brian Griese as their next quarterbacks coach, sources told ESPN.

NFL draft: Why prospects are skipping combine bench press

More prospects appear to be skipping the bench press at the NFL scouting combine. They're just following orders, it appears, from their agents.

NFL offseason was supposed to produce QB fireworks — Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray — but it’s been a dud - The Boston Globe

The quarterback market suddenly appears shaky for 2022.

Gargantuan OT prospect Daniel Faalele heavier than any NFL player at 384 pounds

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, gargantuan offensive tackle prospect Daniel Faalele tipped the scales at 384 pounds, giving him a heavier listed weight than any player in the NFL today.

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.