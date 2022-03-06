Report: Broncos among the teams interested in free agent pass rusher Von Miller

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos are among the teams interested in signing upcoming free agent edge rusher, Von Miller.

#Rams free agent pass rusher Von Miller is expected to have a robust market that will include the Rams and #Chargers.



The #Packers and #Broncos are also expected to have interest, according to sources who spoke to @AaronWilson_NFL. https://t.co/BXxdsO5vKv — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 7, 2022

Per Wilson, the Broncos are interested in a reunion with Miller who they dealt away during the trade deadline to the eventual Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. However, sources are telling Wilson that a reunion isn’t at the top of Miller’s choices as of now.

As we know, the Broncos are looking for a replacement for Miller after the pass rush severely declined once he was traded. Also, netting a second and third-round selection for a player, only to re-sign them a few months later would be a masterstroke by General Manager George Paton. However, a reunion appears unlikely.

As for the teams who are the favorites for Miller, the Rams are considered the favorite, obviously. However, Von wants to test the waters first and see what is out there since this is the first time in his career that he can do that.

Wilson also notes that the Broncos rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to have interest as well. Miller’s former linebacker’s coach Brandon Staley is the Head Coach there so there is a connection there. Pairing him with Joey Bosa could make a nightmare for the Broncos.

Another team that is expected to have interest, is the Green Bay Packers. Their cap situation is in flux with the Aaron Rodgers decision clouding their future. If Rodgers does return, Von could look to chase another ring with the Packers.

Or

The Broncos make a trade for Rodgers and Von returns to the Broncos and helps them get back and win the Super Bowl.

We can dream.