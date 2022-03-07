A plea for the old-school Denver D uniform

The only thing more divisive than a QB debate in Broncos Country is the debate on uniforms. Love them or hate them, everybody has their opinions on the Broncos should wear.

Last year, the NFL did away with their one-helmet rule that was instituted following the 2012 season. Already, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they are bringing back their Bucco-Bruce creamsicle jerseys as an alternate. There are some really great throwback uniforms that could possibly make a comeback. The Eagles, Patriots, and, yes, the old school Denver D for the Broncos.

From 1967-1996, the Broncos wore orange jerseys with white pants and blue helmet. The iconic “D” logo that we all know and love was added to the blue helmet in 1968. Over the years there were tweaks in the socks, facemasks, pants, and the style of the horse in the D logo, but for nearly 30-years the Broncos look was more or less the same.

Ever since the one-helmet rule went into effect following the 2012 season, the Broncos alternates have been a play on the uniform that helped them win back to back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. Whether they look better as predominately orange or predominately blue, is a matter of debate. Although, it needs to be noted that the color rush uniform looks pretty great, with that old-school D logo, even though the pants make it way too orange (I know, that came out of my mouth and it sounded weird to me too, but it’s true).

So, now that the embargo on the light blue helmet is over, let’s see the old-school Broncos look as an alternative once again. To see the uniform that Craig Morton, Tom Jackson, Randy Gradishar, Louis Wright, Karl Mecklenburg, and the Three Amigos made famous would be glorious.

The Denver Broncos have some of the best uniforms in the history of the game (and yes, I’m biased). We can debate the mustard and brown withvertically striped socks or the cartoon horse uniforms (seriously, if you look past the helmet, that jersey is amazing) at a later date. For now let’s just focus on getting the uniforms for 2022 right. Let’s bring back the old school D uniforms with the light blue helmet!

