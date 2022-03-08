BREAKING NEWS: Broncos acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

The latest compensation reports from Don Kleiman have the Broncos sending three players (Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant), two first-rounders, two second-rounders, and a fifth-rounder for Russell Wilson and a fourth round pick.

Seahawks receive:

1st round pick

1st round pick

2nd round pick

2nd round pick

5th round pick

Drew Lock

Shelby Harris

Noah Fan

Broncos receive:

Russell Wilson

4th round pick

As it stands, the Broncos' offense looks like this: Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Albert Okwuegbunam. That is some serious firepower when combined with a whole new offensive system that has also had huge amounts of success in recent years with Aaron Rodgers and the Pack.

Wilson is currently under the final two years of his deal and will cost $19M in salary in 2022 and $22M in 2023. The Broncos have over $41M in salary cap and can easily absorb this trade, but I would expect some sort of contract extension to keep Wilson here longer to come at some point.

What do you think of this trade?