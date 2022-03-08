The Broncos’ Super Bowl odds just shot up the board after Russell Wilson trade

The Denver Broncos made the offseason headlines for the 2022 season by getting a blockbuster trade done with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson. Before that trade, the outlook to the season was looking bleak after Aaron Rodgers committed to going back to Green Bay. All that changed in a moment and with it the chances of Denver winning a Super Bowl.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos have shot up to fifth in Super Bowl odds. Just behind the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. They are also third best odds to win the AFC title and just behind the Kansas City Chiefs in AFC West odds.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

AFC Championship Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +350

Buffalo Bills +350

Denver Broncos +750

Cincinnati Bengals +900

AFC West Odds

Kansas City Chiefs -115

Denver Broncos +250

Los Angeles Chargers +425

Las Vegas Raiders +850

These are all massive jumps over what oddsmakers would have projected for the Broncos had they not been able to land either Rodgers or Wilson. They are considered true contenders and looking like one of the best teams in the AFC heading into 2022 Free Agency.

With a competent quarterback, I do believe this offense has the talent to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs all day long. That is going to make the AFC West truly interesting this season. All I ask for is to at the very least end that losing streak to the Chiefs that dates back to Week 2 of 2015.

If I had to predict Year 1 here, I would say a return to the playoffs is absolutely a thing and once there, who knows where things might go.