The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, now what?

Shortly after the news that Aaron Rodgers would return to Green Bay Packers the Denver Broncos made a trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. To acquire the future Hall of Famer and a fourth round pick, general manager George Paton sent two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant to Seattle.

It’s worth mentioning that I was very skeptical of the possibility of a Wilson trade. National reporters such as Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter led me to believe the quarterback would not be moved this offseason. So the trade floored me, and may still be in a state of disbelief.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, the Wilson trade will eat up about $15.366M in 2022 cap space if the Broncos do not make any significant adjustments to his contract. They entered today with a little less than $40 million in cap space by Over the Cap projections, which means they still have about $23.5 million to work with in free agency. With a little creativity structuring contracts Paton has more than enough cap room to build up the roster around Wilson.

On today’s “emergency” episode of Cover 2 Broncos Mile High Report’s AJ Schulte and I offer our immediate reaction. I have to warn you that the Wilson trade caught me off guard and the podcast is are merely unfiltered thoughts and reactions to the news. Personally, I’m over the moon. What follows is a brief rundown of the topics we discussed.

What was your immediate reaction to news of the Wilson trade?

Why was Aaron Rodgers plan A when Wilson is younger?

Thoughts on the trade package. Did the Broncos give up too much?

Why did Denver interest the Seahawks more than the Washington Commanders?

Where does the trade leave the Seattle Seahawks?

Thoughts on the draft pick compensation.

Did the Broncos err trading any of their three veteran players away?

Does Wilson fit the Nathaniel Hackett offense?

Where does Denver land in the AFC West with Wilson starting at quarterback?

Are the Broncos a Super Bowl favorite now?

What are the Broncos’ biggest needs going forward?

What options are in front of the Broncos without a pick in the first 63 selections of the draft?

Are there any free agents who make sense for the Broncos’ needs?

Are there any trade targets that make sense for the Broncos’ needs?

Do you like the Russell Wilson trade?