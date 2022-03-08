Broncos’ updated 2022 NFL Draft picks

The Denver Broncos have emerged from six years of QB Hell with a blockbuster trade to acquire Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. That mega-trade involved a slew of draft picks both in 2022 and 2023.

The good news is that general manager George Paton had spent his first year building up a solid reserve of picks. That helped make this trade hit not quite as hard as it could have. Denver will still have five selections between rounds 2-4 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s how their draft order is looking now.

Broncos 2022 NFL Draft Order Round Pick Notes Round Pick Notes 1 9 To Seahawks 2 40 To Seahawks 2 64 From Rams 3 75 Original Pick 3 96 From Rams 4 113 Original Pick 4 114 From Seahawks 5 144 From Lions 5 151 To Seahawks 6 185 To 49ers 7 230 To Vikings 7 248 From 49ers

Paton sure likes to move things around. He ended up with just two of his original draft picks and has five other picks from trades. While trading away a first and a second is a big haul for one year, Denver still has five picks between 64 and 114. There is a lot of value there if he drafts well.

The Broncos also gave up a first and second next year, so it will be interesting to see how Paton secures additional draft capital for that 2023 NFL Draft.

Given the Broncos won’t have any premium draft selections this year, what position groups should they try to find value from with those five picks in the middle rounds? Let us know in the comments section below.