Report: An extension for Russell Wilson is coming

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, a “reworked deal” between recently acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos is coming.

For now, the remaining 2 years, $51 million remaining on Russell Wilson's contract stands. But as his stated goal is to play til he's 40-45, a reworked deal will be coming. #9sports https://t.co/oZlc3zUCbJ — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 8, 2022

Wilson has two years left on his deal so it makes sense for both sides to get something done. Also, this would potentially free up some cap space for the Broncos to make some added moves to improve the roster for Wilson.

Anytime a quarterback of Wilson’s caliber is added, they become the “highest-paid quarterback ever” until the next quarterback of that caliber gets paid

As for a price range to look out for, the rumored Aaron Rodgers deal that the Broncos were reportedly willing to pay if they acquired him comes in at a staggering $50 million dollars per year. Rodgers has yet to sign that deal and refuted the reports out there about this deal, so we have to wait and see there. However, he figures to set the new benchmark that will serve for Wilson and his agent’s blueprint for a new deal between him and the Broncos.

Going into this, Broncos General Manager knew he had to pay top money for either Rodgers or Wilson so I am sure he’s ready to open up the checkbook to sign Wilson long-term with the Broncos.

At the end of the day, I would rather see the Broncos pay a deserving quarterback top money instead of going through a cheap Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater season again.