Broncos Country erupts over Russell Wilson coming to Denver

The news started auspiciously enough.
March 8, 2022
And ended awesomely (Seahawks since deleted this clever-but-kinda-bewildering tweet. Luckily, the internet lives forever).
And in between Broncos Country was a mix of complete disbelief to total elation. Brandon Perna basically nailed it.
My initial thoughts about the Russell Wilson trade pic.twitter.com/w6zbWU5RNS— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) March 8, 2022
Of course, Drew Litton did too.
Willing to bet Jerry Jeudy catches a touchdown in 2022.— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 8, 2022
Russell Effing Wilson! Welcome to #BroncosCountry!— Adam Malnati (@AdamMalnati16) March 9, 2022
And the #Broncos just became relevant again. https://t.co/oQZMVRCVIu— Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) March 8, 2022
Hahahahhahaahahahaahahahahahhahaahahahahaahahahahaha— RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) March 9, 2022
The Broncos got Russell Wilson hahahahahhahahahahahaahahhahahahahahahhaahahahahahahahaah
My son is a DIEHARD Seahawks fan. He was born when I played there & facetimes w/ Marshawn.— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 8, 2022
I put on my SB hat, pulled him out of school to tell him, and brought him a Broncos hat!
His reaction is hilarious. Don’t worry Broncos Country, at least we’re his 2nd favorite team pic.twitter.com/dZGe5TxDXx
Not only is Russell Wilson an incredible QB, he’s a perfect fit in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 8, 2022
Everybody OK with George Paton drafting Pat Surtain II now?— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 8, 2022
51 days for us. Worth it. https://t.co/Iex8cTHKbn— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) March 9, 2022
Almost 12 hours has past since I first learned of Denver trading for Russell Wilson. I’m still flying high and psyched for the season to start! How y’all doing #BroncosCountry?— Mile High Hawaii (@MileHighHawaii) March 9, 2022
Hey @ShannonSharpe @Foxworth24 @BigAlRadio how does @keyshawn think this (+Hamler) is not special... he"ll find out soon enough..WAKEUP KEY! pic.twitter.com/MteeInuFw4— Morris Felders Jr. (@VaBchDBFan) March 9, 2022
George Paton is the best thing to happen to the Broncos since Manning came to Denver. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/SXd5Ia9nfo— Mile High Ryan (@ryanfromdenver) March 9, 2022
Even guys on the team allowed their true thoughts on the QB situation to be revealed.
What a day!— Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) March 9, 2022
Getting to know George Patton over the past 14 months, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of his vision for the future of the Denver @Broncos Franchise. Congratulations on the BIG TIME move today in acquiring Russell Wilson— Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) March 9, 2022
.@DangeRussWilson This 2014! The plan unfolded pic.twitter.com/SU88gM89OK— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) March 8, 2022
March 8, 2022
Oh we lit— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022
And today we find out that while a diva QB in Green Bay was working the media drama the past two weeks, Wilson and his contingent were quietly working out a deal with the only place he wanted to play.
Broncos were only team Russell Wilson wanted to go to, per @RapSheethttps://t.co/sXsoDZL6wB pic.twitter.com/AYsqpxeyFD— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 9, 2022
Welcome to Broncos Country, Russ!
