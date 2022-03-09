 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Broncos Country erupts over Russell Wilson coming to Denver

As it should have.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
/ new

The news started auspiciously enough.

And ended awesomely (Seahawks since deleted this clever-but-kinda-bewildering tweet. Luckily, the internet lives forever).

And in between Broncos Country was a mix of complete disbelief to total elation. Brandon Perna basically nailed it.

Of course, Drew Litton did too.

Even guys on the team allowed their true thoughts on the QB situation to be revealed.

And today we find out that while a diva QB in Green Bay was working the media drama the past two weeks, Wilson and his contingent were quietly working out a deal with the only place he wanted to play.

Welcome to Broncos Country, Russ!

