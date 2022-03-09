Broncos Country erupts over Russell Wilson coming to Denver

The news started auspiciously enough.

And ended awesomely (Seahawks since deleted this clever-but-kinda-bewildering tweet. Luckily, the internet lives forever).

And in between Broncos Country was a mix of complete disbelief to total elation. Brandon Perna basically nailed it.

My initial thoughts about the Russell Wilson trade pic.twitter.com/w6zbWU5RNS — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) March 8, 2022

Of course, Drew Litton did too.

Willing to bet Jerry Jeudy catches a touchdown in 2022. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 8, 2022

Russell Effing Wilson! Welcome to #BroncosCountry! — Adam Malnati (@AdamMalnati16) March 9, 2022

And the #Broncos just became relevant again. https://t.co/oQZMVRCVIu — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) March 8, 2022

Hahahahhahaahahahaahahahahahhahaahahahahaahahahahaha

The Broncos got Russell Wilson hahahahahhahahahahahaahahhahahahahahahhaahahahahahahahaah — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) March 9, 2022

My son is a DIEHARD Seahawks fan. He was born when I played there & facetimes w/ Marshawn.



I put on my SB hat, pulled him out of school to tell him, and brought him a Broncos hat!



His reaction is hilarious. Don’t worry Broncos Country, at least we’re his 2nd favorite team pic.twitter.com/dZGe5TxDXx — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 8, 2022

Not only is Russell Wilson an incredible QB, he’s a perfect fit in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 8, 2022

Everybody OK with George Paton drafting Pat Surtain II now? — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 8, 2022

51 days for us. Worth it. https://t.co/Iex8cTHKbn — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) March 9, 2022

Almost 12 hours has past since I first learned of Denver trading for Russell Wilson. I’m still flying high and psyched for the season to start! How y’all doing #BroncosCountry? — Mile High Hawaii (@MileHighHawaii) March 9, 2022

George Paton is the best thing to happen to the Broncos since Manning came to Denver. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/SXd5Ia9nfo — Mile High Ryan (@ryanfromdenver) March 9, 2022

Even guys on the team allowed their true thoughts on the QB situation to be revealed.

What a day! — Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) March 9, 2022

Getting to know George Patton over the past 14 months, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of his vision for the future of the Denver @Broncos Franchise. Congratulations on the BIG TIME move today in acquiring Russell Wilson — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) March 9, 2022

Oh we lit — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

And today we find out that while a diva QB in Green Bay was working the media drama the past two weeks, Wilson and his contingent were quietly working out a deal with the only place he wanted to play.

Broncos were only team Russell Wilson wanted to go to, per @RapSheethttps://t.co/sXsoDZL6wB pic.twitter.com/AYsqpxeyFD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 9, 2022

Welcome to Broncos Country, Russ!