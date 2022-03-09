Report: Broncos were the only team Russell Wilson wanted to get traded to

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos were the only team, Russell Wilson wanted to get traded to this offseason.

Broncos were only team Russell Wilson wanted to go to, per @RapSheet

Wilson liked the Broncos roster, being close to his family on the west coast, and it’s a place he liked.

“My understanding was this was the only team Russell Wilson wanted to go to,” Rapoport said Tuesday on NFL Total Access. “A couple teams had talked to Seattle about trading for Russell Wilson. Washington Commanders were among the teams that made an offer. It was a big offer, as good or even better than this. Russell Wilson wanted to go to the Denver Broncos. It’s a place he likes, it’s near his family, it’s on the West Coast and they have a roster that is essentially stacked at receiver, on defense, at running back. All they needed was a quarterback, and they got one.”

There were reports that the Broncos have emerged as a prime location for veteran quarterbacks. We at the time thought this meant Aaron Rodgers, but apparently, it was more about Russell Wilson and in the end, the report proved to be true.

As we know, the Broncos roster on the offensive side of the ball is stacked with talent, even after sending tight end Noah Fant to Seattle for Wilson. Courtland Sutton should be fully healed from an ACL injury he suffered in 2020, Jerry Jeudy is an emerging star who should break out with Wilson as his quarterback, and Tim Patrick has quietly turned into a very reliable target who should do well with Wilson as well. We also have Javonte Williams who could turn into one of the top backs in the league next season, a speedster in K.J. Hamler, an athletic tight end in Albert O., and probably a few more pieces added before the start of the season. This will also arguably be the best offensive line Wilson has played behind in recent years, even with our right tackle position vacant.

On paper, there’s a lot to like about this offense. Add in Nathaniel Hackett bringing the west coast offense with him. Wilson’s play-action/bootleg bombs are going to be wonderful.

Anyways, you can see why Wilson would choose the Broncos as the team he wanted to get traded to. General Manager George Paton still has work to do to improve this roster, but in the year-plus, he has been the GM of this team, he was already made it a much better roster than the one he took over when hired.

I’m excited.