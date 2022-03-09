Share All sharing options for: Russell Wilson trade: Everything we know about the Denver Broncos trade with the Seattle Seahawks

Early Tuesday morning on March 8, 2022, the NFL world received news that Aaron Rodgers would be going back to the Green Bay Packers and receiving a mega contract extension. The news deflated Denver Broncos fans who had - up until that point - figured that was Denver’s only real shot at transforming the quarterback position.

Reports around Russell Wilson and his relation with the Seattle Seahawks were merely ‘strained’ and no real word that Wilson was on the trade block ever leaked fully. He wasn’t even on our radar. Here at Mile High Report, we had discussed privately that if Wilson were available he would be the more desirable of the two due to Wilson’s younger age.

Then just a few hours after the disappointing Rodgers news, the NFL world was rocked by reports that the Broncos and Seahawks had, in fact, agreed on a trade that would send Wilson to Denver. The blockbuster trade would send the following to Seattle: A 2022 first, second, and fifth round pick, a 2023 first and second, Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris. In return, the Broncos received Wilson and a 2022 fourth round pick. Denver’s fortunes for the 2022 season instantly changed from bleak to Super Bowl aspirations.

Here is everything we have on the Russell Wilson trade.