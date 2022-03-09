Report: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is a name to keep an eye on

According to KOA Sports Benjamin Allbright, we could see a potential reunion with veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. this offseason. He says he and fellow cornerback Bryce Callahan are two players we should keep an eye on once free agency opens.

KOA SPORTS ZOO | Von Miller? Our KOA #Broncos/#NFL Insider @AllbrightNFL says to watch out for the possibility of another former Bronco returning to Denver… Chris Harris Jr. | Live from Tom’s Watch Bar near Coors Field



This may not be the reunion people are hoping for, but it sounds like the most realistic one Von Miller has made it known he is interested in a return, but his likely price tag makes that unlikely. I think things could change if he decides to take less to chase a ring with Wilson but we have to see how that plays out. NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro appeared on The Rich Eisen Show earlier today and called his return something Von Miller will consider. The price tag will obviously be the determining factor here.

As for Chris Harris Jr., it does make a lot more sense. He won’t cost a ton as he is in the final stages of his career. He would also help fill a major need the Broncos have at nickel corner. With Bryce Callahan set to be a free agent, the slot corner position is currently vacant. Harris has always excelled in the slot and would fit right into this defense. Allbright seems to imply there is mutual interest there, so that should be something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

As for Bryce Callahan, re-signing him would be a major get for this defense. When healthy, which is key with Callahan, he’s one of the best slot corners in the game. With Surtain and Darby on the outside and potentially Harris and Callahan in the slot in the Broncos could have the makings of another solid secondary. As Allbright eluded to, it’s expected to be a defensive back-heavy scheme under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero so it makes sense to get both of these veterans back with the team.

I would guess the market will be more competitive for Callahan, but if the Broncos are able to bring in both, that would really add some needed depth to the secondary.