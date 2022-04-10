Russell Wilson already putting in the work as the face of the Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The start of the Denver Broncos organized team activities (OTAs) isn’t usually cause for celebration.

That’s especially true the last six seasons.

Enter Russell Wilson.

And he’s already making the rounds in Denver.

On Thursday he attended his first Denver Nuggets game as the Broncos quarterback. And the ovation that rang out through Ball Arena reflected that excitement.

Then on Friday Wilson “returned home.” After being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010, he threw out the first pitch for the Rockies opening day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Again, the ovation at Coors Field echoed the one for the Nuggets. For those curious, Wilson threw a strike to Kris Bryant.

The only stop left is an appearance at a Colorado Avalanche game. And the response will be just as thunderous.

The Broncos are only set to begin OTAs. They won’t even do any on-field work yet, but there is new life in this city and fanbase.

There is no doubt it means absolutely nothing for actual success on the field. Yet in that sense, Wilson and his teammates have already started that.

But after the last six years, it’s great to feel excited again.

Let’s ride!

Broncos news

Quinn Meinerz’s path to the NFL and how the Broncos scouted him

Even before making his living in the ruthless trenches of the NFL, Quinn Meinerz was used to doing hard jobs.

Photos: Inside Russell Wilson's trip to throw out first pitch at Rockies' Opening Day game

More than a decade after originally being drafted by the Rockies, Russell Wilson donned a purple pinstripes on Friday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Colorado's Opening Day game against the Dodgers.

Brian Flores NFL discrimination lawsuit still has Denver Broncos | 9news.com

Denver Broncos CEO and President Joe Ellis says he's disappointed in his name showing up in the racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL filed by Brian Flores.

Wilson's QB coach excited about change to Broncos: 'His obsession to be great is 100 percent real'

Jake Heaps, a former Seahawks teammate, helps Wilson stay one step ahead.

Cecil Lammey highlights draft fits for the Broncos at TE, G and C - DenverFan

Denver needs to add a playmaker at tight end, plus they're always looking for depth on the middle of the offensive line, making these intriguing positions.

NFL news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins has died after being struck by a dump truck. He was 24. Haskins was a first-round draft pick of the Commanders in 2019 after a standout season at Ohio State.

NFL: Brian Flores lawsuit strengthened by Horton, Wilks and Mularkey

A lone coach filing the lawsuit is one thing. Ray Horton and Steve Wilks joining him — not to mention Mike Mularkey's past Rooney Rule comments coming to light — means the NFL can't simply paint him as an angry lone wolf.

The truth about the NFL’s hiring practices keeps getting uglier - The Boston Globe

Brian Flores has yanked back the covers and some NFL owners have the stains of discrimination and inequality all over the beds they’ve made.

NFL: Dan Campbell says Dolphins player reeked of alcohol

Dan Campbell inadvertently highlighted a major issue in the NFL.

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.