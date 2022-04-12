Where is the Broncos’ roster weakest right now?

With the 2022 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, we need to take a peak at the current roster and identify where general manager George Paton needs to focus on to put forth the best possible team this season. The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson means that the championship window for this franchise is now.

In a tweet from our own Joe Rowles, he created an early depth chart for the Denver Broncos. I moved it into a table for ease of reading.

Broncos Pre-Draft Depth Chart Position 1st String 2nd String 3rd String 4th String Position 1st String 2nd String 3rd String 4th String Quarterback Rusell Wilson Josh Johnson Brett Rypien Running Back Javonte Williams Mike Boone Damarea Crockett Fullback Andrew Beck Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton Seth Williams Wide Receiver Tim Patrick Kendall Hinton Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy KJ Hamler Tight End Albert Okwuegbunam Eric Tomlinson Shaun Beyer Left Tackle Garett Bolles Cody Conway Quinn Baily Drew Himmelman Left Guard Dalton Risner Natane Muti Zack Johnson Center Graham Glasgow Lloyd Cushenberry III Right Guard Quinn Meinerz Ben Braden Right Tackle Billy Turner Calvin Anderson Tom Compton Casey Tucker Edge Rusher Randy Gregory Baron Browning Aaron Patrick Jonathan Kongbo Nose Tackle D.J. Jones Mike Purcell Marquiss Spencer 3-Tech Dre'Mont Jones DeShawn Williams McTelvin Agim Jonathan Harris Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb Jonathan Cooper Malik Reed Andre Mintze Inside Linebacker Josey Jewell Justin Strnad Barrington Wade Inside Linebacker Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton Cornerback Patrick Surtain II Michael Ojemudia Cornerback Ronald Darby Slot Cornerback K'Waun Williams Essang Bassey Safety Justin Simmons PJ Locke III JR Reed Safety Kareem Jackson Caden STerns Jamar Johnson

I think Joe’s breakdown here is pretty solid. I think people might question Glasgow at center over Cushenberry, but I could see that happening with the team having such good depth at guard. They have been looking long and hard at centers in pre-draft visits, though. That is one of the positions to keep an eye on in the draft.

Another would be running back. It seems like a Day 2 pick at this position has a high probability, especially if a talent falls into the Broncos lap.

The last position that I think is in dire need of some bodies is at cornerback. Denver has very little depth at this position and if they are to play more nickel and dime packages under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero then they will need more cornerbacks.

What do you think of the Broncos current roster and where do you see its biggest weaknesses right now heading into the NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments section below.

Horse Tracks

Where the Broncos’ roster stands ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

There are still areas where Denver will look to add more talent, but George Paton and Co. have filled a majority of the team’s needs.

Broncos return to UCHealth Training Center for start of offseason program

Broncos players arrived at UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning as they returned for the start of the 2022 offseason program.

How will Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and others fare on new teams?

Several big-name quarterbacks have been on the move this offseason, including nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. How will these QBs fare with new teams? David Carr examines the relocations of seven signal-callers, providing 2022 stat projections and ana

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going all-in on Denver sports

Wilson has been popping up all over the place in the Denver sports scene, to fans' delight.

Iowa Hawkeyes safety Dane Belton mocked to Denver Broncos in ESPN’s 7-round mock draft

ESPN's Jordan Reid has Iowa's Dane Belton landing with the Denver Broncos in his seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft.