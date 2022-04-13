Are things getting back to normal in Broncos Country?

Hopium is rampant in Broncos Country with good reason. We have a legitimate starting quarterback (finally). We are going to have a real owner again for the franchise. We have a General Manager who really seams to have a handle on how to do the job in every area. Heck, I can make an argument that we’ll have innovation on the offense for the first time in probably 7 years.

I may be getting ahead of myself, but I honestly am looking forward for the next five years to be a fan of a team that is going to have a shot every year of doing something special. The expectations are rightfully high for this young coaching staff. This team is getting everything it needs to have real, meaningful success.

Let’s enjoy the ride, Broncos Country. I think that sound we are hearing is the winds of change blowing our way...

Broncos News

'We can all feel it': Russell Wilson’s arrival in Denver brings 'juice' and 'different energy' to Broncos

As the Broncos start their voluntary offseason program, it’s clear the energy — and, in turn, the expectations — has returned to old heights.

Tales from the Draft: The call that woke up Karl Mecklenburg in the 12th round

Before he became a Ring of Famer, Karl Mecklenburg’s NFL career began with a surprising phone call around midnight.

Nathaniel Hackett is ready to build something new with Russell Wilson and the Broncos - Sports Illustrated

The new coach in Denver discusses what he learned from working with Aaron Rodgers, and how he knows he won’t get a honeymoon phase. Plus, remembering Dwayne Haskins, notes on the draft and more.

Other NFL News

Congress tells Federal Trade Commission in letter Commanders may have broken financial laws

The U.S. House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday saying it found evidence the NFL’s Washington Commanders may have engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct for more than a decade by withholding ticket re

Pay the men! Deebo Samuel, Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown among NFL stars who deserve a fat extension

Money has been flying around the NFL in recent weeks, but a host of high-profile players still need to get PAID. Adam Schein spotlights nine young stars who deserve a big-money extension this offseason.

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton under fire for comments about women who 'don't know when to be quiet'

On a podcast released Monday, free-agent QB Cam Newton said a woman "for me" knows "how to cater to a man's needs."

XFL announces partnership with NFL Alumni Academy to scout, train potential players for XFL's 2023 season

The XFL, owned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, announced Monday that it will begin collaborating with the NFL Alumni Academy on scouting and training resources and to develop potential players for its 2023 season.

Ray Lewis says Ravens can’t let Lamar Jackson leave Baltimore - Sports Illustrated

The legendary former Ravens linebacker said “It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market.”