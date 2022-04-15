‘Just a different vibe’ in Dove Valley

Good morning, Broncos Country!

If you haven’t heard, there’s a new vibe in Dove Valley - ‘the juice is just different.’

And while it’s both cliche and obviously dripping with PR buzzwords (I can just see Patrick Smyth going into the locker room and saying, “This week use ‘vibe, juice, high energy’ in all your press conferences”), it’s also not wrong.

It’s glorious, even.

Nothing could have been better for this team or its fans.

Not much more than a month ago, we were staring down another offseason/OTA/mini-camp fraught with mediocre-QB drama and endless debate over which backup-level quarterback would probably lead this team to the Promised Land...y’know if it only played the Jets all season.

“I wasn’t around when Peyton was here, but from what I’m hearing, the juice and the energy is pretty similar.” - Courtland Sutton

But thanks to our stealth Ninja GM who engineered a trade for a top five quarterback that wasn’t even necessarily on the market, now we’re looking at a Peyton-esque offseason - where no time is too soon to be digging in the playbook and hammering the timing with receivers.

“I wasn’t around when Peyton came or was here, but from what I’m hearing from everyone who was here when Peyton was here, the juice and the energy is pretty similar,” Courtland Sutton said. “Knowing we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, [who] does know what it’s like to be at the highest level for his position and to lead a team to a Super Bowl.”

Albert Okwuegbunam, who moves into the TE1 position since Noah Fant was sent to Seattle in a package deal for Russell Wilson, said the early work in San Diego was gold.

“It was huge for him to establish that early, to start going over the plays and build that chemistry before OTAs so it could just be a review and not fresh.” - Albert Okwuegbunam

“It was huge for him to establish that early, to start going over the plays and build that chemistry before OTAs so it could just be a review and not fresh,” Okwuegbunam said.

The tight end also pointed to Wilson’s experience as a key factor in the new vibe.

“It’s just a level of respect that comes from his play, the fact that he’s won a championship, that he knows what it takes, what it looks like,” Okwuegbunam said.

But it’s not just the young guys or the offense taking notice.

Justin Simmons was drafted to the Broncos two months after Denver celebrated its Super Bowl 50 beatdown. He hasn’t seen a playoff season yet.

“There’s no denying the different energy and vibe in the building,” Simmons said (pulling out a double whammy with two buzzwords!) “The confidence that the guys are walking around with. And so, it’s great. Having a guy like that that can do that just with his presence is exciting.”

"You could just feel there's a different energy in the building"@Broncos Safety @ReemBoi25 talked to us about being back in Denver and adding @DangeRussWilson as their QB



LISTEN pic.twitter.com/M0TknATSH6 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 14, 2022

For Kareem Jackson, the feeling is a return to how he felt as a defensive player at the Texans - total confidence in the other side of the ball.

“Adding Russell Wilson was the missing piece to the puzzle,” Jackson said. “You could just feel a different energy in the building. It reminded me of being in Houston with Deshaun Watson. When you’ve got a guy in the building whose one of the best in the league, the energy is definitely different.”

No doubt Simmons and Jackson will both look forward to an opportunity to get a rare INT off Wilson.

“I’m just excited, man. It’s going to be a great season,” Simmons said. “And it’ll be great competition. To get a chance to practice against Russ every day is going to be fun.”

Yep. Bring on the clichés. Bring on the t-shirts. Bring on the PR-speak.

This offseason I’m so here for it.

