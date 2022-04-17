Peter King: Whoever buys the Broncos will be getting a ‘top 10 franchise’

Whoever buys the Denver Broncos will be getting a ‘top 10 franchise’ according to Peter King during an exclusive interview with The Irish NFL Show this week. He noted that most of the time when a team goes up for sale the franchise is in a downward trend and not much going for it moving forward. With the Russell Wilson trade, everything is looking bright in Denver’s future, which makes it an attractive asset that will command a record $4+ billion price tag.

With a young and talented offensive core to work with, Wilson and the Broncos should find a lot of early success under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. General manager George Paton has had an excellent start to his tenure with the team and continues to build this roster into a true contender.

Given the revenue potential of the team from that standpoint, the bidding price seemed to balloon from “bids could reach $4 billion” to “bids will need to be north of $4 billion” in just a matter of months. That will significantly shorten the field of potential buyers and as of this writing it looks like Walmart’s Rob Walton is the front-runner.

The Irish NFL Show includes co-hosts from our own Dublin to Denver podcast crew, so give them a listen. Hope you all have had a nice Easter today if you celebrated.