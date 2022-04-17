Bradley Chubb could determine Broncos success in 2022

Good morning, and Happy Easter, Broncos Country!

Bradley Chubb holds the key to success.

His return, and need to say on the field in 2022, is vital to the Denver Broncos. At this point, there’s no doubt that Chubb is the most important player on the defense.

If Chubb is able to rise to the occasion and stay on the field, he will help set the rest of the defense, and the team, up for success.

He’ll make Randy Gregory better.

Chubb will make the defensive line better.

He’ll make the front seven better.

And Chubb will make the secondary better.

There’s no doubt about the impact he makes to the defense when he’s on the field. But it all starts with Chubb staying healthy and on the field.

As he told the media this week:

“There are many things that (would make it a success), but my main thing is playing all 17 (games) and making sure I can do that. Everybody knows I haven’t been the healthiest player out here. I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and for myself.”

What helps Chubb in this goal is the fact he’s healthy and not having to rehab.

“Whenever you have the chance to take the offseason for what it is and better yourself —mentally and physically — it takes you leaps and bounds from where you were in the beginning,” he told the media. “Just to have that peace of mind and be able to focus on football — it’s been fun. It’s been amazing. I’m glad to be able to continue to work.”

This is a make-or-break season for Chubb, especially if he wants an extension to stay in Denver. But if he’s able to stay on the field, he knows the impact he can have on the Broncos. As does the rest of the team.

And now you had someone like Gregory to the other side?

Now it’s time to make it happen.

As Chubb said:

“The sky is the limit, man. The sky is the limit. We’re watching film now on the things we did good and bad last year. Just to see how explosive he is off the line—he’s hitting tackles and bending them backwards and making guards buckle when they come to pull him. [He’s] disruptive in the run game and all that. I feel like if we play on that same level together, the sky is the limit. I’m excited to get on the field with him, get moving, bounce ideas off each other and get rolling.”

