2022 NFL Draft: George Paton likes relative athletic scores in his draft picks

In an interview on Broncos Country Tonight on Monday, Kent Lee Platte who developed Relative Athletic Score (RAS) talked about the process of scouting players and why highly rated RAS players can be selected in all rounds of the NFL Draft.

One thing that Denver Broncos general manager George Paton does is draft a lot of players who have very high RAS coming out of college. In fact, of the 15 players RAS had listed as visited with the Broncos, 10 of them had quality RAS ratings.

For those of us fans who are more NFL fans than college-level fans, this type of data is useful when trying to figure out what Paton might have seen in a mid to late round player they drafted. It’s not the end all be all, but it helps fill out the information void we often encounter when a guy gets drafted.

With five picks between #64 and #116, I suspect RAS is going to play a significant factor in many of those selections.

Horse Tracks

'Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton' TV special, presented by Ikon Pass, to provide inside look into Hall of Fame career

The two-hour documentary is set to debut Thursday, April 21, at 8 p.m. MT locally on Denver7 (KMGH).

What Russell Wilson’s senior season at Wisconsin could tell us about his first year in Denver

“He’ll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match,” Bret Bielema told The Gazette's George Stoia.

Broncos Sale Draws Non-Binding Bids From Rob Walton, Josh Harris, Todd Boehly

Five Denver Broncos bidders, including Rob Walton, Josh Harris, and Todd Boehly, have send non-binding bids and will meet with team in May.

After trade to Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson and Ciara buy $25 million home with basketball court and indoor pool

They've still got a home in Seattle to sell, but Wilson and Ciara have settled into their new Rocky Mountain location. Their home in the Denver suburbs features four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.